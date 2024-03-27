Level Up Your Next Riding Season With These Expert-Recommended Road Bikes



The Bicycling test team rode and evaluated dozens of road bikes in the past year—everything from budget picks to carbon superbikes. We found inspiring road bikes that cost less than $1,000, and excellent disc brake-equipped bikes for about $1,800.

Many buyers choose to purchase their bikes online. For this article, we prioritized brands and retailers that will allow you to do that—either shipping directly to you or to a local dealer for assembly. If you wish to purchase your new road bike from a bike shop, several of the options listed here are also available from local retailers, but call before you shop to make sure your dealer has the right model, color, and size.

If cost is no barrier, start your search with the Specialized Tarmac SL8. One of last year’s most exciting new models, this bike is one of the most well-rounded road race bikes we have tested. For more options, the other models in this roundup were evaluated by our expert test team staff and all are highly recommended.

What Is a Road Bike?

I bought my first road bike in 1999. In those days, a road bike meant essentially two things: 19mm tires and dropped handlebars. Regardless of how you intended to ride your road bike, most models were designed around the era’s understanding of racing geometry.

Then 10 years later, when I was an editor at Bicycling, you could have a race bike, an endurance road bike with relaxed geometry and clearance for wide tires, or a touring bike with lots of mounts for bags and racks. The arrival of aero road bikes, so-called all-road, and then gravel bikes, further ballooned the options available to drop-bar cyclists.

Fortunately, the current options are a little more straightforward: Many road bikes now have geometry that will work for both flexible racers and for those who prefer to be more upright. Disc brakes mean that most bikes come with tires appropriate for pavement but have the space to fit wider tires if you like to take your road bike on moderate gravel or dirt roads (plus, we now know that 28mm of tire is far superior to the 19mm tires of my youth).

Advances in design also mean that most brands no longer need to offer both a regular road bike and an aero road bike—one frame can be light, stiff, and slippery to the wind. You can now have one drop-bar road bike that’s comfortable, fast, and fairly versatile for group rides, racing, and exploration.



What Can You Get For Your Dollar?

Below $1,500, you’ll find bikes with either rim or mechanical disc brakes. These bikes usually have 10-, 9-, or 8-speed drivetrains. If much of your riding is on flat or rolling terrain without steep grades, these drivetrains will serve you well. Riders looking to tackle lots of steep or long climbs will notice the limited gear range and increased weight of bikes at this price. Models under $2,000 usually have frames made from aluminum or steel.

The closer you get to $2,500, the more likely you'll find bikes with 11-speed drivetrains. At this price point, the frames will probably be made of aluminum, but with more attention to small details, better finish quality, and nicer parts that all result in lighter bikes that are easier to pedal uphill and faster to accelerate. You may also get a carbon fork that can help smooth bumpy roads.

Additionally, with bikes at this level, you’re more likely to see hydraulic disc brakes. These are more powerful and easier to use than mechanical versions and require less adjustment. Road bikes at this price often weigh less than 20 pounds. Adventure and touring bikes at these prices typically weigh more but have a wider gear range and include more mounts for racks and bags.

Bikes between $3,000 and $6,000, will usually have a carbon fiber frame and fork, along with higher-end components. The increased price comes with a decrease in weight, and bikes in this price range may have electronic shifting, upgraded wheelsets, and components such as bars, stems, and seatposts that may even be made out of carbon. Because these bikes are several pounds lighter, they may feel snappier when accelerating and going uphill.

If you want a premium, high-performance bike and can spend more than $5,000, what you can expect is a much higher quality finish, regardless of the frame material. All of our high-end recommendations are carbon fiber, but at these prices, you can find bikes made of carbon, steel, titanium, or aluminum. Each material has its own unique attributes, and no matter which you prefer, you can be sure that you’re getting a premium version of that material with this kind of financial investment. Count on high-end components and wheels that are lighter and more aerodynamic for smoother, longer rides.

While it’s not necessary to spend this much money on a bike that will let you enjoy excellent days on the bike, this is the price point that affords you access to one of road cycling’s great joys: Seeing a bike that looks very similar to yours carrying cyclists to prestigious wins and show-stopping performances in World Tour races.

Why You Should Trust Us

Bicycling has been vetting and reviewing bikes, gear, and accessories for more than 50 years. The bike recommendations here are based on the extensive work of the test team which includes Deputy Editor Tara Seplavy, Senior Test Editor Matt Phillips, Test Editor Dan Chabonov, and Maintenance Editor Gabe Ortiz. Together, they have more than 60 years of ride-testing experience and insight that they bring to every recommendation they make.

For road bikes, Dan Chabonov oversaw these selections based on the team’s collective testing experience, as well as his own extensive knowledge of the category.

Andrew Bernstein has been a cyclist nearly his whole life and a passionate road rider and racer since he was a teenager. These days, he rides road and gravel bikes around his home in Boulder, Colo. As a former bike salesperson and Bicycling Gear Editor, Andrew has had the chance to ride many bikes and meet many Bicycling readers, helping him to know what to look for in making these recommendations.

How We Selected These Bikes

Bicycling’s Test Team carefully chose these road bikes based on value, quality of parts, user reviews, and experience with the brands and similar models. We rode and raced almost every one of these bicycles in all sorts of conditions, wrenched on them, and tried them with different wheels and tires.

Our Full Road Bike Reviews

Best Road Bikes Under $1,500

Shop Now The Beatles Abbey Road Edition statebicycle.com $589.99

A great-looking road bike for less than $600 that transports you back to the British Invasion? State Bicycle Company makes it happen. This special edition of State’s 4130 Road is fit to ride to Apple Studio with a look straight out of the 1970s.

The downtube shifters are a fun retro touch, while the rear rack and chain guard make this bike practical as well as stylish. It’s highly unusual to see a Brooks B17 saddle on a bike at this price point, and we like it for both the retro look and comfort.

Shop Now Diverge E5 specialized.com $999.99

Versatility is the name of the game with the Diverge E5. A simple tire swap can change the bike’s entire character. Want to make the E5 go faster and feel sportier on the road? Throw on some 32mm rubber. Want more off-road capability? The Diverge has clearance for up to 700x47mm or 650bx2.1-inch tires—about the same tire width as a 90s-era mountain bike.

Have a long-distance adventure in mind? There are mounts for all the frame bags that you could ever want, and then some—plus fender mounts! The Diverge E5 can be a road bike, gravel bike, drop-bar mountain bike, touring bike, or even an adventure bike.

READ FULL SPECIALIZED DIVERGE E5 REVIEW

Shop Now Journeyer Claris rei.com $999.00

Salsa’s Journeyer models are great all-around road bikes. Available with 700c x 38mm or 650b x 47mm tires for those who want to ride on rougher terrain, the Journeyer can be used for anything from road riding to gravel, to bikepacking, or commuting. This Salsa’s aluminum frame and fork accept rack, fenders, and other accessories for any kind of riding.

Best Road Bikes Under $3,000

Shop Now Allez Sport specialized.com $1200.00

An upgraded version of Specialized’s entry-level road bike, the Allez Sport saves significant weight off the base model. The frame also provides a snappier ride that transmits the feel of the road in a palpable, but not overbearing way. While it won’t be confused with its carbon cousins, this well-rounded and capable road bike is sure to please many cyclists.

READ SPECIALIZED ALLEZ SPORT REVIEW

Shop Now TCR Advanced 2 Pro Compact mikesbikes.com $1799.95

This is our pick for a budget-oriented lightweight, reactive race bike. There's just one catch: it's got rim brakes instead of disc brakes. The good news is that rim brakes, while no longer in vogue, stop a bike just fine. The brakes themselves and the wheels they work with are also lighter than their disc-compatible corollaries—a key advantage at this price point. The total package is a bike we love riding and one that will serve many riders capably.

Shop Now Émonda ALR $2300.00

Trek’s Émonda ALR is up there with some of the best aluminum race bikes. It features an impeccably finished and well-designed aluminum frame that’s only a few grams heavier than Treks’ mid-tier carbon Émondas. Plus, the Émonda ALR shares geometry with its pricier siblings, so you get the same quick handling and adaptable fit.

REAR FULL ÉMONDA ALR 5 REVIEW

Shop Now Caledonia 105 competitivecyclist.com $2400.00

Cerevelo’s do-it-all Caledonia checks a lot of boxes: it’s got a comfortable, semi-upright fit and aerodynamic frame tube shapes. The bike’s geometry skews closer to that of a gravel bike, making the Caledonia more stable, and with space for 34mm tires, you can ride this bike from pavement to moderate dirt and gravel roads. You can even mount fenders if you regularly ride in wet conditions, and want a bento box bag for extra snack capacity. This model comes with a 2x crank, but can also be set up with a 1x drivetrain if you prefer.

Shop Now Endurace CF 8 Disc canyon.com $2499.00

German brand Canyon was one of the first to prioritize delivering bikes directly to consumers without relying on a network of shops. That business model may also allow Canyon to offer greater value than some of its competitors.

This bike comes with a cable-actuated Shimano Ultegra drivetrain which delivers crisp, precise shifts. The Endurace has slightly more relaxed geometry—perfect for riders who aren’t highly flexible, but who still want to push a bike hard around corners and get low on occasion.

Best Road Bikes Under $6,000

Shop Now SuperSix Evo 3 mikesbikes.com $4499.99

This is the fourth generation of Cannondale’s race-bred SuperSix Evo. In our testing, the SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod (a lighter-weight variant of this frame) was among our favorite bikes, winning us over with its amazing handling and overall speedy feeling.

Updates to the bike have made it more aerodynamic: The headtube now has an hourglass shape that flows beautifully into the fork. The seat tube was also redesigned to work with a new proprietary seatpost. New cable routing on the Evo’s handlebar entirely hides the brake hoses from view.

READ FULL CANNONDALE SUPERSIX EVO REVIEW

Shop Now Veyo SL Pro aribikes.com $3499.00

The name has changed, but the value has not! Formerly known as Fezzari, this Utah-based direct-to-consumer brand has consistently delivered bikes that ride great and offer an impressive value when compared to bikes from other brands that have a similar component spec.

The Veyo, the brand's latest lightweight aero road bike, boasts a claimed frame weight of 860 grams. It has easy-to-work-on cable integration and aerodynamic shaping. Bottom line: There is a lot to like here for riders looking for a race-oriented bike.

READ FULL ARI VEYO REVIEW

Shop Now Specialissima Comp 105 Di2 competitivecyclist.com $5700.00

This all-purpose road bike is designed for the cyclist who is getting faster, enjoys racing and group rides, and needs a fast bike that can keep up with them. Bianchi was once a leading road bike brand, and while the celeste-green bikes are less common than they once were, the brand retains its Italian heritage.

Thankfully, the brand did not retain pesky Italian attributes like an Italian-threaded bottom bracket. This bike comes with a Shimano drivetrain, instead of the Campagnolo drivetrain you would have once expected on this bike. That’s a benefit to riders—Shimano’s parts are as ubiquitous as they are effective.

Dream Bikes

Shop Now S5 Force competitivecyclist.com $9000.00

The Cervelo Soloist was one of the first aero road bikes and helpedˇ bring wind-slicing technology to road bikes for the first time. Now known as the S series, this bike has been raced to wins at some of the biggest races in the world by the stars of Cervélo sponsored Visma-Lease a Bike Pro team.

True to its heritage, the S5 is a professional-level bike designed for those who love to go fast. Every shape on this bike is designed to slip through the air with the least resistance, and you will feel the speed while riding. It can’t turn you into Jonas, Wout, Marianne, or Sepp, but it does help you have fun trying!

READ FULL CÉRVELO S5 REVIEW



Shop Now Ostro VAM Shimano Dura-Ace factorbikes.com $11199.00

Factor is a newer consumer brand, but the company has been manufacturing frames for other brands for a long time. The brand is now offering its carbon manufacturing expertise directly to consumers. The Ostro VAM has aerodynamic shaping and fast handling geometry that will help you slice your way through a peloton.

With Dura-Ace components and Black Inc. wheels, this bike is light enough that you won’t notice it as you float your way up the steepest climbs just like the pros of Israel-Premier Tech and Parkhotel Valkenburg teams.



Shop Now S-Works Tarmac SL8 Dura-Ace Di2 specialized.com $14000.00

Specialized’s eighth-generation Tarmac road race bike combines the best attributes of the brand’s svelte Aethos road bike and the aerodynamics of its discontinued Venge aero road bike. The result is the Tarmac SL8, which rides beautifully and is one of the smoothest, fastest race bikes on the market. Yes, the cost is astronomical, but if you have the funds, this model should be on your short list.



What To Look For in a Road Bike

Disc Brakes Are the Norm

Disc brakes are now common on the vast majority of road bikes. If you haven’t bought a bike in the last 10 years, this may come as a surprise, but you’ll be glad for the change. Disc brakes give you more control, consistent slowing power, and better performance in wet conditions. Less-expensive bikes have cable-actuated disc brakes which work well but need more maintenance. More expensive bikes have hydraulic disc brakes which work even better and require less maintenance.

Trevor Raab

You’ll still find rim brakes from Shimano, SRAM, Tektro, or Avid on some inexpensive road bikes. For cyclists who aren't limited by budget and who still want rim brakes—maybe for the easier maintenance or lighter weight—SRAM and Shimano do still offer high-performance rim brakes to match their high-end component groups. These brakes will serve most cyclists well—everyone used them for decades without issue—but they do require more adjustments. The primary use for these brakes is on custom bikes—very few brands offer their high-performance frame sets in rim-brake versions.

Tire Clearance

There was a time when 28mm tires made a road bike look like someone had squeezed monster truck tires onto a Porsche and left out the lift kit. That size is now quite common on road bikes because we know that 28mm tires give most riders an optimized mix of traction, minimal rolling resistance, road vibration damping, and aerodynamics (depending on the frame’s characteristics).

Also, 28mm tires will fit comfortably on nearly any modern road bike largely thanks to disc brakes that don’t restrict tire size the way outmoded rim brakes do. Many frames will let you mount a tire as wide at 35mm so you can make your ride more comfortable if you desire, or optimize your rig for rides that mix pavement with moderate dirt or gravel.

Dan Chabanov

Whether you choose to ride 28mm tires, bump up to 35mm, or if for some reason you want to stick with the 19mm tires of yesteryear, be sure to note the tire manufacturer’s recommended tire pressure and inflate accordingly. Too much pressure and you’ll bounce all over the road. Too little and you risk flatting.

Frame Materials

Carbon fiber composite and aluminum alloy are the most common materials used in road bike frames and forks. Almost all bikes that cost more than $2,500 are made of carbon fiber. This material is strong, durable, light, and tunable. More than any other material, carbon allows frame engineers to micro-tune areas of a frame with specific attributes, creating stiff or cushioned rides. Carbon frames can also be molded into eye-catching shapes.

You can also find bikes made of steel, titanium, or even bamboo, hardwood, or magnesium if you prefer something less-common. All frame materials have their own unique qualities, and any will serve you well.

At less-expensive price points, you’ll find bikes made of aluminum or steel. And at the very high end, you can find a bike made from any material you like!

Know Your Fit

My great-grandfather was a tailor. I mention this because his profession meant that I received inter-generational knowledge about how one was supposed to shop for—and wear—the dress clothes that were popular in Eastern European at the turn of the 20th century. The knowledge was pretty much completely wasted on me as I entered a career of working at Bicycling and wearing t-shirts to the office, but the principles of sizing up a dress shirt or suit and sizing up a bike are largely the same: you start with the tape measure.

For a shirt, you get measured around your neck and from the center of the top of your back to your wrist. For a bike, there are several important measurements: inseam, femur length, torso length, reach, as well as how flexible you are.

Bikes are sold in sizes and different types of fits, and they’re also highly adjustable. You will notice that some bikes are labeled with a number that refers to the length of the seat tube. The most common sizes are between 48- and 59cm, usually in 2-centimeter increments.

Other brands label their bikes like clothes—xs, s, m, l, xl. Any shop should be able to fit you to a properly sized bike, regardless of how it’s labeled. Once you know your size, it’s worth considering a bike fit with a professional fitter. A fitter will help you get the bike’s many adjustable features perfectly set so that you can enjoy more comfortable miles.

Road Bike Drivetrains

How Many Speeds?

In the past, many riders would refer to the total number of gears on their drivetrain as how many “speeds” their bike had. “Speed” is another way of saying “gear.” If you had a “10-speed bike,” this meant your bicycle’s drivetrain had five cogs at the rear hub and two chainrings on the crank (5 x 2 = 10).

Now, however, when cyclists or bicycle brands say a bike is 10-speed, they mean the bike has ten cogs at the rear hub. Most bikes have one or two front chainrings, although you can still find the odd triple, especially on touring bikes designed to be weighed down with heavy loads.

Bikes priced less than $1,500 usually have 10-, 9-, or 8-speed drivetrains. With fewer gears, you’ll notice changes between gears more. The more speeds you have, the smoother the transition between gears generally feels. On higher-priced bikes, SRAM, Shimano, and Campagnolo feature 12 cassettes, usually paired with one or two front chainrings.

Many road bikes reviewed by Bicycling feature two chainrings and 11 or 12 rear cogs. But there are other drivetrain configurations.

1x vs. 2x

Another drivetrain you might find is called 1x (pronounced one-by). Popularized by SRAM, this drivetrain is often found on mountain, gravel, and cyclocross bikes, but a few road bikes utilize a 1x drivetrain.

A 1x system does not use a front shifter or derailleur and often offers an equivalent range as a 2x system, but 1x systems have larger jumps between gears. The 1x's advantages are simplicity and fewer dropped chains when shifting. There are also marginal aerodynamics gains compared to a drivetrain with more than one chainring.

Courtesy SRAM

Triple cranksets (3x) are rarely found on new road bikes as the gear ranges currently offered by 2x and 1x systems match or exceed the gear spread previously seen on triples.

Electronic vs Mechanical

Trevor Raab

These days, most high-end road bikes—those $3,500 or more—come with electronic shifting by default, either Shimano Di2 or SRAM AXS (you’ll have to seek out a Campagnolo EPS bike if you want to ride Italian components; very few bikes come with those parts).

Bikes costing less are still equipped with mechanical shifting. While mechanical shifting systems may not have all the cool features of electronic shifting, modern systems work very well. With proper adjustment, these systems can shift just as precisely as an electronic group.

Electronic shifting has several benefits beyond smooth, precise shifts. There are no cables to stretch, so there’s less maintenance. SRAM’s AXS shifting is wireless, so you don’t even have to route anything through the frame.

Battery life is a limiting factor with electronic shifting. Depending on how much you ride, you’ll have to charge your batteries every month or so – but the many advantages of electronic shifting outweigh this one drawback.

Brand Component Hierarchies

Trevor Raab

Both of the two major component brands—SRAM and Shimano—offer cyclists multiple levels of road drivetrains. The nomenclature surrounding the various options can sometimes be confusing.

Below are the two major component brands and their component groups (in descending price order). We’ve also included information about Campagnolo’s offerings, although the Italian brand is not nearly as prominent as it once was.

Generally speaking, more expensive groups use more carbon and machined aluminum (versus stamped aluminum or steel) parts to achieve lighter weight and better performance. More expensive component groups will likely have more options for crank lengths and gear sizing.

Shimano

Dura-Ace → Ultegra→ 105 Di2 → 105 → Tiagra → Sora → Claris

The latest Dura-Ace, Ultegra, and 105 drivetrains from Shimano are all 12-speeds. Dura-Ace and Ultegra are both electronic, while the lower-cost 105 group is available as either 12-speed electronic or 12- or 11-speed mechanical.

Some bikes that blur the line between road and gravel might use GRX gravel components. The new GRX group has 12-speed mechanical shifting. (Previous generation 11-speed Di2 and 11- and 10-speed mechanical variants are also still found on some bikes.)

SHIMANO DURA-ACE AND ULTEGRA REVIEW SHIMANO 105 DI2 INFOSRAM RIVAL AXS VS SHIMANO 105 DI2 SHIMANO GRX REVIEW

SRAM

Red AXS → Force AXS → Rival AXS → Apex AXS →Apex

SRAM’s electronic shifting, 12-speed drivetrain is named AXS. SRAM also offers a 12-speed mechanical shifting Apex group.

SRAM FORCE AXS REVIEW SRAM RIVAL AXS REVIEW SRAM APEX AXS REVIEW

Campagnolo

Super Record Wireless → Super Record → Record → Chorus

Campy recently released its new 12-speed Wireless electronic groupset and discontinued its EPS (wired) electronic shifting groups, though you might still find these on some bikes. Super Record, Record, and Chorus are all 12-speed mechanical shifting drivetrains. Campagnolo also offers a 13-speed 1x-only groupset named Ekar, which is primarily found on gravel bikes.

CAMPY SUPER RECORD WIRELESS INFO

Want to learn how to better shift gears? Or more about electronic shifting? Check out our guide to better shifting here. And if you're considering electronic shifting read all about it here.

Q & A

Expert Andrew Bernstein, Who Rides His Specialized Turbo Creo Around the Steep Dirt Roads Where He Lives, Shares What to Have Along for the Ride, and Why Bikes Seem So Expensive Nowadays.



What accessories will I need?

Accessories will depend on what you need to support the way you ride, but there are definitely a few items I recommend: A pair of bib shorts or bike shorts will make any ride more comfortable and fun.

You’ll definitely want to carry a spare tire, CO2 inflator or mini-pump, or other means to repair a flat tire. I also suggest a rear-facing red light that’s bright enough to be seen in daylight.

Why does it feel like bikes are so expensive now?

While you can spend more than ever before on the top end, there are still plenty of lower-cost models available. If it feels like you’re getting less for the same amount of money, keep a couple things in mind: First of all, yes, inflation has driven up the cost of all goods, including bikes. But also: you’re getting a lot more value than you did 10 or 20 years ago.

In 2010, a $3,000 bike likely would have come with Shimano Ultegra-level components. That same bike now probably comes with 105, but you also get a stiff, compliant carbon fiber frame that will ride better than earlier bikes, powerful hydraulic disc brakes, slick-looking internal cable routing, and dependable 12-speed shifting, instead of 10-speed. In fact, I’d choose a 2024 105 group over a 2010 Ultegra group any day!

What bike do you ride?

Mostly, I ride a Specialized Turbo Creo e-gravel bike to crush the steep dirt roads above Boulder. I also ride a Yuba Spicy Curry around town. When I feel strong and want to ride sans-motor, I reach for either a Canyon Endurace or my 2013-vintage Specialized Venge.





