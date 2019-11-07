15 Simple and Savory Ways to Cook Green Beans This Thanksgiving

Green beans are an essential side dish for any dinner table, especially over the holidays. But instead of making the same basic green bean recipe for the next two months, why not switch it up and give these unique green bean recipes a try? If you're short on time, you can simply sprinkle almonds and orange zest over your cooked green beans. Or, if you have a some time to spare, try your hand at making a green bean casserole topped with crispy sausages or onions. Either way, everyone is going to love the upgrade and will definitely go back for seconds!

But the best part of these recipes is that you don't need a culinary degree to bring them to the table. So whether you’re looking to amp it for the holidays or want to try a new recipe for your weekly meal prep, give these green bean recipes a try — they're sure to become your new go-to side dish.

