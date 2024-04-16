These 15 places are the best to visit in New Jersey, according to Travel and Leisure

Ready to hang out in New Jersey?

This travel media brand says yes.

TravelandLeisure.com released report on 15 of the best places to visit in New Jersey with the help of local tourism experts: Jeffrey Vasser, executive director, New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism and Diane Wieland, director at Cape May County Department of Tourism.

Between the 130 miles of Atlantic Ocean aligned with beautiful beaches and boardwalks with amusements to more than 50 wineries, these gems of the Garden State are worth a visit.

Here are the 15 best places to visit in New Jersey:

Known for amusement rides and arcade games that accommodate all ages, Ocean City boardwalk is a fun-filled destination for the the whole family. “The Ocean City Boardwalk is a famous promenade that’s been a source of entertainment for more than 100 years," Wieland said.

Victorian homes along Jackson Street in Cape May.

This charming Jersey Shore town set on peninsula is a year-round destination with family-friendly and various oceanside dining.

The Giant Wheel on Morey's Piers in Wildwood is illuminated by 92,400 lights.

“Families can spend the entire day on more than 100 rides, splashing around the two water parks right on the beach, and lounging in private cabanas,” Vasser said.

A tram car moves along the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey, in this 2011 photo.

Composed of more than 70,000 wooden planks, the 38-block oceanfront stretch draws crowds with everything from amusement rides, games, water parks and more.

The Doo Wop Experience Museum in Wildwood.

The largest concentration of mid-century motels in the country has over 50 vintage motels still stand today within this unique district. “It’s really neat to see all the neon signs and retro details. Walking around Wildwood’s Doo Wop Motel District is like being transported to the 1950s,” said Vasser.

American Dream's water park.

American Dream is the second-largest shopping mall in the United States, and includes restaurants and themed parks that provide endless fun for the whole family. “American Dream is, quite literally, an indoor vacation one-stop shop that’s open year-round,” said Vasser.

Shops in Lambertville in Hunterdon County.

Full of rich history, Lambertville has well-preserved federal townhouses, Victorian homes and antique shops that brings history to life. “The charming town also supplies family-owned wineries and photogenic vantage points such as Goat Hill Overlook,” added Vasser.

Amy Rose, Beneduce Winery tasting room manager, pours wine for guests celebrating the Hunterdon County winery's 10th anniversary.

This 77-acre farm with 25 acres of vines are hand pruned, hand harvested and dry farmed in the rolling hills of Hunterdon County. “One of my favorites, Beneduce Vineyards, has great wine and fun year-round events such as live music and food trucks on Saturdays,” said Vasser.

Grounds for Sculpture is a 42-acre landscaped park with 300 contemporary sculptures, an arboretum, and a museum with an indoor exhibitions that features six galleries.

A view of the exterior of Caesars in Atlantic City.

Known as the East Coast's version of Las Vegas offers travelers casinos, live entertainment, big-name restaurants with more fun attractions at the Steel Pier and the only helicopter ride at the Jersey Shore.

The Frenchtown Bookshop has hosted outdoor concerts and events in the 1,200-square-foot outdoor space since it revived the former home of the Book Garden in 2021.

Frenchtown is a vibrant community full of Victorian architecture, art, and culture nestled along the banks of the Delaware River. Vasser recommends visiting during Frenchtown Riverfest. “There are all kinds of street fair activities along the river,” he said.

The Cape May County Park & Zoo offers visitors a chance to see many animals throughout the park. Cape May Court House, NJ Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The Cape May County Park & Zoo houses over 500 different animals that includes African lions, American black bears, snow leopards and ring-tailed lemurs. The zoo features playgrounds for kids of all ages and both places are free to the public. "It's truly one of the best-kept secrets in the area," said Wieland.

Asbury Park has become a creative hub and music mecca within the last decade with iconic landmarks like The Stone Pony, Asbury Lanes and Silverball Retro Arcade. Asbury Park combines gaming, bowling, dining, live entertainment and of course swimming and surfing on the shore.

Adventure Aquarium features the largest collection of sharks on the East Coast and protects over 8,000 aquatic species, including penguins and stingrays. Visitors can interact with hundreds of sea creatures at the touch tanks. “It’s a favorite for kids of all ages, especially if you’re looking for an indoor activity,” said Wieland.

The shores of Long Beach Island are particularly lovely. Besides its scenic Atlantic Ocean coastline, vacationers go for the water sports, charming towns like Barnegat Light, and the laid-back lifestyle.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Best places to visit in NJ from Travel & Leisure 2024