    1 / 22

    20 Must-Try Gravy Recipes for Your Thanksgiving Feast

    While there's no doubt that the turkey is the star of any Thanksgiving dinner, it wouldn't be nearly as tasty if gravy wasn't around. Whether you drizzle it on the turkey breast, mix it in with stuffing, or pour it over a mound of mashed potatoes, these show-stopping recipes are the perfect final touch to a fabulous feast.

    20 Must-Try Gravy Recipes for Your Thanksgiving Feast

    Turkey just isn't the same without it.

    From Woman's Day