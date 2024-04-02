15 Infuriating Photos Of Signs In Workplaces That Prove How Hellish Late-Stage Capitalism Is

1.This note telling cashiers that they're not allowed to sit at the register:

2.This notice telling employees that they'd lose sick days if they came into work late:

3.This note that said going to the bathroom was "time theft:"

4.This sign by employees telling customers NOT to tip them with their cards because their employer won't give it to them:

5.This sign explaining the rules of the extra 10-minute break someone won:

6.This policy stating that employees aren't allowed to go to the emergency room if they're injured while working:

7.This sign telling people that work is their home:

8.This employer who wrote "thief" on their employee's paycheck after said employee reported them for wage theft:

9.This sign telling employees that they'd have to spend money if they didn't sell enough credit cards:

10.This notice telling employees they couldn't request time off for two months:

11.This sign blaming the rise in beer costs on employees' wages:

12.This note telling employees that they MUST have open availability:

13.This sign telling employees that they could not bring any drinks or snacks to the sales floor:

14.This sign telling people they'll be demoted depending on their performance reviews:

15.And finally, this notice telling employees that they were being rewarded with cupcakes for helping the company make millions of dollars: