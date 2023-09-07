14 Bosses Who Quickly Realized They Made A Grave Mistake Firing Their Employees, So They Came Crawling Back With Their Tails Between Their Legs

What's better than finally leaving a toxic work environment? The petty satisfaction of having your boss — the one who either fired you or forced you to quit — come CRAWLING BACK the second they realize how valuable you really are. If you can relate to this, these 14 screenshots are for you.

Judgemental Films

1. This boss who effed around a little too much and DEFINITELY found out:

2. This boss who made a snap decision while their employee was sick and regretted it immediately:

3. This boss who tried to guilt their employee into coming in after leaving them high and dry for two months:

4. This boss who sent this pathetic little message to their employee who quit because they kept getting scheduled with an abusive coworker:

5. This boss who demanded the files, but will not ever be getting the files:

6. This boss who came back with their tail between their legs after acting like a total monster:

7. This boss who had no problem belittling an employee but still reached out for help rebooting the system four months after they quit:

8. This boss who ALLEGEDLY keeps texting their former employee a year later on accident, but I have my doubts:

9. This boss who fired someone and then had the gall to ask them for an IG shoutout once they got a little bit famous:

10. This boss who fired an employee and then tried to make it all go away by sending an NDA:

11. This boss who LOWERED an employee's wage and then groveled after they quit:

12. This boss who shamelessly sent this mass email to an employee who quit just 24 hours prior:

13. This boss who sent this (slightly threatening?) email to a former employee months after they quit:

14. And finally, this boss who somehow thought they were entitled to an exit interview, even though their employee left the company a month ago: