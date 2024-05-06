13 Trips That Let You Channel Your Inner James Bond

Black Tomato has some new “missions” ready for wannabe M16 agents.

The luxury travel company has teamed up with EON Productions, a.k.a. the production company behind James Bond films, to design exciting new 007-inspired adventures and experiences across the globe.

The duo launched the first Bond-style itinerary in 2023, with luxe European excursions in the U.K., France, Monaco, Italy, and Austria. The next iteration takes travelers beyond the Old Continent, though. The new itinerary includes 13 additional countries and a range of fresh experiences that pay homage to the movies of the legendary franchise.

“With the global set-jetting trend at its peak and acting on this growing desire for Bond trips beyond Europe, now feels apt to expand our library of extraordinary 007-inspired journeys,” Black Tomato co-founder Tom Marchant said in a statement. “We receive inquiries every week from travelers seeking to plan a trip specifically inspired by locations they’ve seen on screen and a desire to travel in this way accounts for around 10 percent of client inquiries.”

Jamaica in “Dr. No.”

EON’s producers, location scouts, and archivists worked with Black Tomato’s travel experts to identify countries featured in memorable scenes, such as Jamaica, Thailand, Japan, Turkey, and Morocco. The team also designed experiences steeped in the franchise’s rich, six-decade history.

To give you an idea, travelers in Japan can hone their ninja skills at the caste from You Only Live Twice (1967) or take a boat ride around an eerie industrial island that was Raoul Silva’s lair in Skyfall (2012). Jet-setters in Thailand can cruise on a yacht like Bond did in The Man With the Golden Gun (1974) or take a Muay Thai class inspired by the boxing night in the movie. In addition, explorers can head to Jamaica and visit Bond’s home in Live and Let Die (1973) or the pier that doubled as Dr. No’s secret lair in No Time to Die (1962).

Thailand in “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

All these experiences and more can be booked within a wider Black Tomato itinerary or combined with others in multiple countries and locations. You could even create a trip based on an entire film: Mexico City, London, Italy, Austria, and Morocco all appeared in Spectre (2015), for example.

Before each adventure, travelers will receive original call sheets and documents providing insight into the locations. Guests will also be given an exclusive Dr. No-inspired attaché case by Globe-Trotter, because, like James Bond, wannabe spies should travel in style.

For further information, head to Black Tomato’s website.

