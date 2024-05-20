These 13 Bradenton-area restaurants, food trucks earn near-perfect health inspections

Looking for a place to eat around Bradenton?

Manatee County restaurants are routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for health and food safety issues and cleanliness.

Florida bases its inspection standards on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code, which contains many, many possible violations.

Passing inspection without flaw is no easy feat, so we like to let our readers know which restaurants did exceptionally well during recent inspections.

Here are the local businesses that earned perfect or near-perfect health inspections from May 7 and May 17.

Graciously Made LLC, 3413 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (Catering) (No violations)

GTwo Pizzeria, 653 10th St. E., Palmetto (No violations)

Gumbozilla at Manatee Avenue Market, 5104 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Inner Compass Brewing Company at LWR, 10316 Technology Terrace, Bradenton

Jays Hot Dog Carts, 2250 Wilderness Blvd., Parrish (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Regal Oakmont, 4801 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Rock N Barrel Bar and Grill, 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton (No violations)

Silver Surf Anna Maria Island, 1301 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach (No violations)

Skinny’s Place Curbside, 3901 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach (Food truck)

Switchhouse at Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa, 600 U.S. 41, Palmetto (No violations)

Tacos El Guero 4, 6008 15th St. E., Bradenton (Mobile food business)

Three Meal Lobby Bar at Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa, 600 U.S. 41, Palmetto (No violations)

Torrecilla Investment, 2801 14th St. W. #A, Bradenton (No violations)

Restaurants in Florida are licensed and routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Diners can report health and cleanliness issues at a restaurant anywhere in the state by filing a complaint with the agency.