12 Days of Unforgettable Luxury in South Africa

Here's a perfect South Africa itinerary, filled with top-notch hotels, high-end safaris, the best wine and food, and the ultimate in service.

A sunset drive organized by the Kubili House in Greater Kruger National Park.

As a travel advisor who specializes in high-end trips in faraway places, I am frequently asked about the perfect, 12-day trip to South Africa – one filled with top-notch safaris, the best wine and food, and unforgettable experiences. While every trip we plan is tailored to individual tastes, here is one itinerary I created for the ultimate in luxury and service.

A bathroom at the Silo Hotel in Cape Town.

Days 1-4: Cape Town

Arrive in Cape Town and check into The Silo Hotel for the architecture and design, or the One&Only Cape Town for its refined service and Nobu restaurant. Either way, you'll be centrally located with panoramic views of Table Mountain. You can also splurge on a villa from In Residence and live in an architectural masterpiece. Take a spin around the dramatic coastal cliffs by chauffeured car or rent a vehicle and see where the Indian and Atlantic oceans collide. Or, go by helicopter and get an aerial view of the many whales that frequent the area. For a bit of adventure, hike up Table Mountain or Lion's Head, paraglide off Signal Hill, snorkel in a kelp forest with seals, take a motorcycle with a sidecar along Chapman’s Peak, go horseback riding on Noordhoek Beach, or swim in the sea with wild penguins. Other activities include savoring the fine dining delights of Fyn and La Colombe, joining a street-food tour led by a local expert, and visiting local markets bursting with fine foods and high-quality local crafts.



Expert Tip: Don’t miss Kloof Street House for a vibrant dinner scene.

An infinity pool and jacuzzi in the Cape Winelands.

Days 5-7: Private Cape Winelands

Drive 90 minutes and check into La Residence for its whimsically romantic setting, or Delaire Graff Estate for your own private pool and divine boutiques (hello, Graff diamonds!). Both offer majestic views of the Cape Winelands' dramatic mountains. Have a glass of wine (or three) while visiting an astounding private car collection, or the exquisite Dylan Lewis Studio and Sculpture Garden. Explore the galleries and quality craft shops in Franschhoek, and sample the region’s wineries (and don’t forget to ship some home).



Expert Tip: If wellness and farm-to-table fare are your style, stay at the sublime Sterrekopje.

A leopard in the Sabi Sands Game Reserve.

Days 8-10: Big Five Safari in Sabi Sands

Fly to Sabi Sands, the crown jewel adjacent to Kruger National Park, and one of the best places for a South Africa safari. Check into Singita Bouldes Lodge or &Beyond Tengile River Lodge for the ultimate in design, cuisine, personalized service, and proximity to some of the best game viewing in Africa. Additionally, there are spectacular private villas like Kubili House and Africa House for families or groups wanting ultimate privacy. Regardless of where you lay your head, you are almost certain to see the big five on your morning and evening game drives. Other experiences to look forward to: surprise bush meals, romantic bath turndowns, and sipping whiskey by a crackling bonfire.

Expert Tip: Prebook a private vehicle for maximum flexibility.

The Malori Sleepout deck on Tswalu.

Days 11-12: Kalahari Desert

Fly to the red Kalahari Desert and check into Tswalu, the largest privately owned block of land in South Africa where black-maned lions rule. Horseback ride with the giraffes, commune with curious meerkats at sunrise, track endangered pangolins with researchers, and indulge in a special dinner so unique that ruining the surprise here would be unconscionable. Finally, sleep under the stars in a luxe tent with no other guests in sight.

Expert Tip: Fund conservation work like microchipping a rhino or a putting a satellite collar on a cheetah. Your donation earns you two seats on a helicopter tour.

What pairs well with a South Africa trip?

Consider finishing your journey in the Seychelles or Maldives. Other options include Victoria Falls, a water-based safari in Botswana, or gorilla trekking in Rwanda.

Expert Tip: Treat yourself with a trip to the oldest and most beautiful desert in the world, Namibia, and give the gift of solar lights to communities without electricity.

African penguins in Boulders Beach in Cape Town.

How to Book

Contact Mark Lakin, a member of Travel + Leisure’s Travel Advisory Board and a top travel specialist for South Africa. He has been to Africa more than 50 times, and has stayed in almost every top luxury property in South Africa.



