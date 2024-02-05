This $25 Kitchen Item Keeps My Coffee Fresh for Months



Though we turn to Amazon for pretty much every occasion, we've learned that the holidays are the best time to shop on there. That's right; Amazon Presidents' Day deals are bigger and better than they were last year. Think cordless Dyson vacuums for more than $100 off and nearly 30 percent off one of the Internet's most beloved pressure cookers. The only issue with sweeping Amazon sales is that thousands (sometimes even tens of thousands) of worthy items are discounted, which means you have to sift through all of them to find ones that work for you. Well, not anymore!

We've taken the liberty of perusing through the early deals, so that all you have to do come Presidents' Day—it's on February 19—is add your favorite finds to your cart and click "buy now." The best part? We shopped for all rooms in the house when we curated our list. From bathroom essentials to kitchen must-haves, our picks have you covered, no matter what your needs may be.

We can't guarantee the prices won't shoot back up, so if you see something that piques your fancy, go ahead and grab it. Amazon is giving us a little taste of what's to come, and there are already so many good items to treat yourself or someone else in your life to (psst: Valentine's Day is coming up, you know). It's time to start shopping.

Lauren Stoneware 16-Piece Set

Dinnerware sets, especially unique ones like this Stone Lain collection, can get pricey, so when you find pieces that really speak to you, snap them up fast. This set is easily one of our favorites because there's something Balinese and bohemian about them that makes them standout. That said, they're still simple and white, so they're not screaming for too much attention.

MacBook Pro Laptop

Another luxury product that rarely goes on sale? Apple laptops. This brand-new MacBook Pro may not be cheap, but it is $200 off it's original retail price, and that's a deal we'll take. This one, which is a whopping 14.2 inches, is for people who basically live on their computers and need bigger screens.

Toilet Brush and Holder

"I never thought I'd be recommending a toilet brush, but this one is so good that I feel like I'm doing a good deed by sharing it," Associate Shopping Editor Jessica Cherner says. "I bought this because I had to replace my bristle one, which started to smell pretty putrid after only a few uses. That makes sense, though! It is spending a lot of time in a toilet and the rest of its time in an enclosed container, so smells will happen. This one, however, is silicone, so it doesn't grow mold, mildew, or bacteria. I have had it for almost three months and have not noticed any smells."

Silk Pillowcase

Pillowcases should do more than simply separate your face from the pillow beneath it, right? This one is not only cool and soft to the touch, but it can tame frizz and control acne. Best of all, because it's less absorbent than cotton, it won't drink up all of your nighttime skincare products.

AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Take the edge off of your weekly chores with this robotic vacuum from Shark. Simply download the corresponding app and schedule a cleaning session from the comfort of your couch. This thing is also so smart that it gets itself back to the charging port when its battery is running low.

30-oz Rambler Tumbler

"I have been a Yeti fan for a long time, and this 30-ounce tumbler has really solidified my love of the brand," Cherner says. "I have the 10-ounce one for iced coffee and the 30-ounce one (pictured) for water, which stays cold for up to 12 hours." It's complete with a lift-off top and a magnetic slider that keeps the drinking hole from leaking if the cup is knocked over.

Whiskey Caramel Scented Candle

"If you like fresh, light fragrances, this candle is not for you because it smells like something you'd want eat," Cherner notes. "I mean that in the best way! It smells absolutely amazing. It's my go-to candle for the colder months and it lasts quite a while for how small this canister is."

V11 Cordless Vacuum

"I got this for myself when I moved apartments two and a half years ago, and it has held up and kept my space clean ever since. It comes with six attachments for everything, from furniture to hardwood floors. There's even an attachment designed specifically for hair stuck to rugs and carpets," Cherner notes. "The fact that it's a cordless vacuum means that I can take it from room to room without tripping on a wire or having to unplug and replug every few feet."



AF101 Air Fryer

If you and your convection oven are not on good terms, just use an air fryer. It gets your food—chicken Milanese, sweet potato fries, and even Brussels sprouts, to name a few delicious dishes—extremely crispy without all of the unhealthy elements of an actual fryer.

High Back Adjustable Chair

Any employees who work from home need a good quality office chair. This one is ergonomic and adjustable, so no matter what your preferences may be, you'll be super comfortable during Zoom calls and long nights.

King Size Duvet Insert

This duvet also comes in a queen size as well, so if you're not in the market for a huge comforter, feel free to opt for the smaller option. No matter which one you end up getting, rest assured (literally) that they're both equally cozy. Because it's down alternative, it's machine washable and won't come out of the dryer smelling like a wet animal.

Candle Warmer Lamp

We couldn't not put a candle warmer on our list! This one has that coveted vintage look and keeps any potentially harmful fumes from the candle from getting into your airways.

Air Purifier + Filter

"I have been using the Mila air purifier for almost a month and I can't imagine going back to just assuming the AQI in my New York City apartment is healthy," Cherner says. "This machine, which is about the size of an end table, is so sensitive that it detects even the slightest AQI changes that often occur when I cook or light a candle. It also shows elevated humidity levels when I take a Peloton class next to it."

Case for iPhone 15

"I have a weakness for sparkles and glitter, so when I finally upgraded my iPhone 12 to the 15, I got a new case. This one may be pretty, but it's durable. Feel free to drop it from a 10-foot distance without so much as a cracked screen," Cherner says.

Enameled Cast Iron Saucepan

Le Creuset is no ordinary cookware. It's one of the most luxurious brands out there, which is one of the myriad reasons it's so expensive. So when we find pieces on sale, you better believe we're snapping them up fast!

Small Blender

Smoothies taste better when they're made with love at home. So next time you're craving something cold and sweet, you may want to pop your favorite ingredients into this compact blender, and enjoy.

31-Inch Fire TV

"I bought the Fire TV a few years ago and couldn't recommend it enough," Cherner admits. "It comes with the Alexa voice remote and lets you stream live TV without cable. What could be better?"

Sunrise Alarm Clock and Bluetooth Speaker

"It is my personal opinion that there is no worse way to wake up than to a blaring alarm clock," Cherner says. "It jolts my system awake that basically starts my day in a stressful place, so I eventually bought this, and it is so peaceful." Among the many functions it takes on, this nifty gadget is a sunrise and sunset simulator, Bluetooth speaker, sound machine, and reading lamp. There are also 11 natural sounds for a gentle wake up.

Vegetable Chopper

If the idea of spending way too much time carefully dicing an onion, pepper, or anything else, gives you cooking anxiety, you need this chopper in your life. The best part isn't even the speed with which it can dice; it's the built-in container that eliminates the mess.

Filtered Shower Head

As much as we would like to assume that all shower water is clean, we know that not all water is created equal, so if you're wondering why your hair or skin always feels a bit dry after washing up, your shower may be to blame. There's no need to move homes. You just need to swap your shower head with one that has a built-in filter to eliminate all harmful chemicals and metals.

Stone Bath Mat

Bath stones are such a cool edition to your bathroom. They may not be as soft as their mat counterparts, but they're super effective. They also don't get mildew or start to smell after a few uses. They're also just so darn eye-catching!

10-Piece Fridge Magnet Set

Fridge magnets are the easiest way to have a bit of fun in your kitchen. Yes, you can always get classic simple ones, but why not skip those and get a set of 10 that are shaped liked classic French motifs, including baguettes, espresso, and a tea kettle.

AirTag, Set of 4

"I am one of those people who has severe anxiety when I'm separated from my luggage. Sometimes I end up in a late boarding group and am forced to check my carry-on, and because it's navy blue, I get worried someone else will grab it thinking it's theirs. Keeping one of these in my luggage eases my mind in a way that I can't even describe. All I have to do is pair it with my iPhone and I'll always know where it is," Cherner says.

Organization Tubs, Set of 3

"I bought these when I moved into my current apartment because I wanted to keep all of the random things in my cabinets organized. Two of them are under my sink (one holds hair dryers, brushes, and curling irons, and the other is for cosmetic pouches, extra shampoo bottles, and a box of Q-tips). The third container is under the sink in my kitchen, where all of my cleaning supplies live," Cherner explains.



Airtight Coffee Canister

"This thing changed my whole morning routine!" Cherner says. "Before this, I was keeping my coffee grounds in an air-tight glass Tupperware, which didn't look great on my countertop. Plus, it was a bit too shallow to make scooping the grounds into my Moka pot easy. So I ended up getting this, which is much taller and includes the perfect coffee scoop. It's also airtight, so I never have to worry about bugs getting in or the contents going stale."



Clothes Drying Rack

Anyone who wants to protect their workout clothes from damage, jeans from shrinkage, and delicates from pulls needs a drying rack. Though there are plenty on offer, this is one of our favorites because it has space for plenty of pieces but it folds up so small that you can just slide it under your sofa.

Bottle Brush and Straw Cleaner Set

"I am not a huge fan of reusable bottles with straws, but Stanley kindly sent me the brand's famed IceFlow tumbler, so I invested in a silicone cleaner to prevent mold. Weeks later, I haven't spotted a speck of mold," Cherner says.

IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Of course, we couldn't mention the famous IceFlow and not include it on our list, especially because it's on sale. "This thing is enormous, so there's no need to get up every hour or so to refill it. Just pour ice-cold water in it and enjoy it for hours," Cherner says.

Women's Cross Band Slippers

"I bought these to bring on trips so that I don't have to walk around the hotel or Airbnb floors without shoes, and I loved them so much that I ended up snagging a pair of my apartment as well. They're as plush and cozy as they look," Cherner notes.

Cold Face Mask

Anyone who wakes up feeling a bit swollen will love this. Ice has a tendency to reduce puffiness, but it also feels amazing. "I originally bought this for my morning puff, but I always use it when I have headaches, and I can't even begin to describe the level of relief that washes over me when I fasten it around my head," Cherner admits.

Cable Management Boxes

We live in a screen-heavy world, so it makes sense that there are wires and cords seemingly everywhere. These charming boxes make the mess of cables so much more manageable. It's also such an easy way to get rid of clutter.

Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

A pressure cooker is a useful appliance anyone short on time can appreciate. In a nutshell, it cooks its contents using high pressure steam, which limits boiling and ultimately raises the internal temperature so that you can enjoy your delicacy faster. It's great for shellfish, soups, and even some desserts. If you need some inspiration, Martha Stewart has a whole cookbook specifically for pressure cookers.



Cast Iron Square Grill Pan

A cast iron pan that's nearly half off? Yes, please. Cast iron is the best material for cooking because it gets extremely hot quickly and stays hot for hours. Trust us; once you opt for a cast iron griddle, you'll use it for everything.



Neck Pillow

Tempur-Pedic products are some of the best available. After all, there's hardly anything better for you than pillows and mattresses that mold to your every contour. Take, for instance, this pillow, which is thicker on one end than it is on the other, giving your neck plenty of support while still propping your head up.

17-Pound Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets had a moment in 2017, but they're making a triumphant return in 2023, just in time for Presidents' Day. This one, from Bare Home, is our top pick because it's filled with nontoxic glass beads to mimic the soothing sensation of a massage or a hug.

Ceramic Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set

GreenPan is a House Beautiful favorite because it's ceramic, nonstick, and nontoxic. It's also dishwasher- and oven-safe, so there's really nothing these pots and pans cant do. This particular set also comes with two useful cooking utensils.

Mercer Collection Club Chair

Luxury furniture at an affordable price is hard to come by, but every so often, we stumble upon a deal so good, we have to snatch it up. Case in point: This oversize club chair from Safavieh. The wide black and white stripes are giving us major Old Hollywood vibes.

Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Presidents' Day weekend is also an excellent time to invest in a new mattress, like this memory foam best-seller from Simmons. It's sturdy, supportive, and will align your spine in all the right ways. Plus, because it's memory foam (as opposed to springs), it's just plush enough.

15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Slice and dice in style with a 15-piece knife set, which is on sale for $130. With steak, paring, and chef's blades, there's something for virtually every recipe.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine

Nespresso machines are never cheap and rarely go on sale, so when we find an affordable model, we'll be the first to add it to our carts. This one is smaller than the traditional ones, which makes it a small space kitchen hero, if you ask us.

