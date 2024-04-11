11 Recipes To Make With Stew Meat That Aren’t Stew
Have stew meat but not in the mood for stew? Here are some ideas for using it up in a new way.
Beef stew is great... I have nothing against it. However, there are times when you may have planned to make beef stew, but when the time comes, just aren't feeling it. You want something a bit quicker or a bit more flexible, but you also want to use the stew meat you already bought.
Worry no more, you're in the right place. Here are 11 ways to use stew meat that aren't stew.
Cambodian Grilled Lemongrass Beef Skewers
Author Lany Phlong says, "beef lemongrass skewers... remind me of family reunions, Cambodian New Year, and even my own wedding rehearsal. Lemongrass beef skewers are always the first to be consumed at any event."
Get Recipe: Cambodian Grilled Lemongrass Beef Skewers
Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff
When you're in need of a hands-off recipe, turn to your slow cooker and make this Stroganoff.
Get Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff
Braised BBQ Beef Sandwich
If you start this recipe with stew meat instead of a whole roast, you'll save some cooking time and have a similar result!
Get Recipe: Braised BBQ Beef Sandwich
Homemade Beef Birria
Author Susy Villasuso says, "Originally from Jalisco, Mexico, birria is... cooked slowly in a rich and spicy consomé—a deeply flavorful red broth made with dried Mexican chiles, herbs, spices, and aromatics."
Get Recipe: Homemade Beef Birria
Quick Beef Stir-Fry with Bell Peppers
A simple stir-fry is a great way to use up some stew meat on a weeknight.
Get Recipe: Quick Beef Stir-Fry with Bell Peppers
Carne Picada
Author Esteban Castillo says, "Carne picada translates to chopped beef in English; appropriately, the dish features chopped beef braised in a sauce with sautéed veggies like onions, peppers, and tomatoes. My interpretation is similar to my mom’s approach and can be served a number of ways: over rice, in a quesadilla, or simply as tacos."
Get Recipe: Carne Picada
Easy Beef Bulgogi
Author Cecilia Hae-Jin Lee says, "There’s a reason why bulgogi is one of Korea’s most popular culinary export—it’s the perfect balance of beefy, savory, and sweet."
Get Recipe: Easy Beef Bulgogi
Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers
Inspired by the classic sandwich, this low carb version is a fun take on the cheesesteak for a weeknight.
Get Recipe: Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers
Lok Lak (Shaking Beef)
Author Lany Phlong says, "Lok lak is a Cambodian beef dish served with crispy lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Also known as shaking beef, it's simple to make, with complex flavors and a savory-sweet sauce."
Get Recipe: Lok Lak (Shaking Beef)
Garlic Herb Steak Bites
Transform this appetizer into dinner by serving it over steamed rice or with your favorite preparation of potatoes.
Get Recipe: Garlic Herb Steak Bites
Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry
In only 30 minutes, you can enjoy this simple beef and broccoli stir-fry with a stew meat swap.
Get Recipe: Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry
Read the original article on Simply Recipes.