11 Recipes To Make With Stew Meat That Aren’t Stew

Have stew meat but not in the mood for stew? Here are some ideas for using it up in a new way.

Simply Recipes / Ciara Kehoe

Beef stew is great... I have nothing against it. However, there are times when you may have planned to make beef stew, but when the time comes, just aren't feeling it. You want something a bit quicker or a bit more flexible, but you also want to use the stew meat you already bought.

Worry no more, you're in the right place. Here are 11 ways to use stew meat that aren't stew.

Simply Recipes / Ciara Kehoe

Author Lany Phlong says, "beef lemongrass skewers... remind me of family reunions, Cambodian New Year, and even my own wedding rehearsal. Lemongrass beef skewers are always the first to be consumed at any event."

Get Recipe: Cambodian Grilled Lemongrass Beef Skewers

Marta Rivera

When you're in need of a hands-off recipe, turn to your slow cooker and make this Stroganoff.

Get Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff

Elise Bauer

If you start this recipe with stew meat instead of a whole roast, you'll save some cooking time and have a similar result!

Get Recipe: Braised BBQ Beef Sandwich

Susy Villasuso / Simply Recipes

Author Susy Villasuso says, "Originally from Jalisco, Mexico, birria is... cooked slowly in a rich and spicy consomé—a deeply flavorful red broth made with dried Mexican chiles, herbs, spices, and aromatics."

Get Recipe: Homemade Beef Birria

Elise Bauer

A simple stir-fry is a great way to use up some stew meat on a weeknight.

Get Recipe: Quick Beef Stir-Fry with Bell Peppers

Simply Recipes / Ciara Kehoe

Author Esteban Castillo says, "Carne picada translates to chopped beef in English; appropriately, the dish features chopped beef braised in a sauce with sautéed veggies like onions, peppers, and tomatoes. My interpretation is similar to my mom’s approach and can be served a number of ways: over rice, in a quesadilla, or simply as tacos."

Get Recipe: Carne Picada

Ciara Kehoe / Simply Recipes

Author Cecilia Hae-Jin Lee says, "There’s a reason why bulgogi is one of Korea’s most popular culinary export—it’s the perfect balance of beefy, savory, and sweet."

Get Recipe: Easy Beef Bulgogi

Simply Recipes / Nick Evans

Inspired by the classic sandwich, this low carb version is a fun take on the cheesesteak for a weeknight.

Get Recipe: Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Simply Recipes / Frank Tiu

Author Lany Phlong says, "Lok lak is a Cambodian beef dish served with crispy lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Also known as shaking beef, it's simple to make, with complex flavors and a savory-sweet sauce."

Get Recipe: Lok Lak (Shaking Beef)

Nick Evans

Transform this appetizer into dinner by serving it over steamed rice or with your favorite preparation of potatoes.

Get Recipe: Garlic Herb Steak Bites

Simply Recipes / Elise Bauer

In only 30 minutes, you can enjoy this simple beef and broccoli stir-fry with a stew meat swap.

Get Recipe: Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry

