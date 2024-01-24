Flirt Your Way to Their Heart With These Clever Pickup Lines

[table-of-contents] stripped

Whether you're flirting in-person or over a dating app, having a few good pickup lines in your pocket is never a bad idea. You might think pickup lines are corny, but they can genuinely be a great way to spark up a conversation with someone new. A funny pickup line is a perfect way to show them that you have a great sense of humor and a lighthearted approach to life. We've rounded up the best pickup lines, from cute to romantic.

Delivering these pickup lines with confidence will make you come across as charming and charismatic. So don't be afraid to lean into how goofy some of them are! And remember, flirting is supposed to be fun, so don't take it too seriously if your line doesn't quite land or the object of your pickup line isn't receptive. Everyone likes a person who can handle any situation with grace.

And if you are successful in scoring a date thanks to these pickup lines, we've got plenty of ideas for questions to ask on a first date, romantic date ideas, and date-night dinners that are sure to impress anyone. Also, if you're brainstorming what to write in a text or card to your Valentine, be sure you don't miss the best Valentine's Day pickup lines.

Memorize a few of your favorites now so you're ready next time you see your crush.

Best Pickup Lines

Let’s flip a coin. Head, I’m yours. Tails, you’re mine.

So when our grandkids ask how we met, what should we tell them?

Do you have a name, or can I just call you 'mine'?

I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?

You're so fine, you made me forget my pickup line.

Did we go to school together? I could swear we had chemistry.

Want a raisin? No? How about a date?

What's your favorite drink? I'm asking so I know what to buy you on our first date.

Have we met? Because you look exactly like my next boyfriend/girlfriend/partner.

I never believed in love at first sight, but that's before I saw you.

You owe me a drink. Because when I saw you, I dropped mine.

They say nothing lasts forever, so will you be my nothing?

Want to go outside for some fresh air? You took my breath away.

I’m going to have to ask you to leave, you’re making everyone else in here look bad.

I still get butterflies in my stomach when I think about you.

Your eyes are like IKEA. I could get lost in them for hours.

Funny Pickup Lines

I bought you a dictionary, since you add so much meaning to my life.

Let me tie your shoes. I don’t want you falling for anyone else.

Are you a Wi-Fi signal? Because I'm feeling a strong connection here.

If you were a taser, you’d be set to stun.

How much does a polar bear weigh? Enough to break the ice! Hi, I’m [name].

I bet your birthday is October 10. Because you’re a 10/10.

I need a real estate agent—do you know any? I’m trying to make a move here.

Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?

It's a good thing I have my library card, because I am totally checking you out.

Are you a time traveler? Because I see you in my future.

I believe in following my dreams. Can I have your Instagram?

Is your name Google? Because you're everything I've been searching for.

Did your license get suspended for driving all those guys crazy?

Do you have a Band-Aid? I scraped my knee falling for you.

I'm learning about important dates in history, wanna be one of them?

Let’s taco ‘bout how amazing you are over tacos and margaritas next week.

What do you call a string of people lifting a mozzarella cheese? A cheesy pickup line.

Do you play soccer? Because you look like a keeper.

Whenever I meet someone new, I start talking about climate change. That’s usually enough to break the ice.

Cheesy Pickup Lines

I got you some new sneakers. I figured you’d need them after running though my mind so much.

Do you like my new sweater? It’s made of [boyfriend/girlfriend] material.

Are you my wisdom teeth? Because I have a feeling that I should take you out as soon as possible.

I’m no mathematician, but I’m pretty good with numbers. You should give me yours and watch what I can do with it.

I think you might be lacking some Vitamin Me.

Is your name Dunkin? Because I donut want to spend another day without you.

We should go out for coffee sometime. Because I like you a latte.

This might sound cheesy, but I think you’re really grate.

If you were a fruit, you'd be a "fine-apple."

Are you from Tennessee? Because you're the only 10 I see.

Wanna touch my shirt? It's made of boyfriend/girlfriend/partner material.

Are your parents bakers? Because you're a cutie pie.

If you and I were socks, we'd make a great pair.

If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put U and I together.

Well, here I am! What are your other two wishes?

Are you a parking ticket? You've got fine written all over you.

If you were a chicken, you'd be "im-peck-able"

Did you just come out of an oven? Because you're too hot to handle.

They say dating is a numbers game, so can I get yours?

Know what's on the menu today? Me 'n u.

I was feeling a little off today, but you've turned me on again.

Are you a loan? Because you've got my interest.

If you were a vegetable, you'd be a cute-cumber.

If you were a triangle, you'd be acute one.

Are you a magician? Because when I look at you, everyone else disappears.

Wow, I've been blinded by your beauty. I'll need your name and number for insurance purposes.

Stop, drop and roll! Because baby, you’re on fire.

If you were a potato, you’d be a sweet potato.

Are you a model? [They say “no.”] Oh, when did you quit?

Cute Pickup Lines

Do you want some wine to go with this cheesy pickup line?

If I had a garden, I’d put my tulips and your tulips together.

Let’s make like fabric softener and Snuggle.

Oh look, the cutie pie I ordered is here!

I promise I won’t break your heart — I’ll just steal it.

If I were a cat, I'd spend all nine of my lives with you.

I thought this was a [restaurant/bar/etc.] but it must actually be a museum, because you're a work of art.



What is it like to be the most gorgeous person in this room?



I don't know your name, but I'm sure it's just as beautiful as you are.

I'm not a photographer, but I can definitely picture us together.

Did you do something to my eyes? I can't seem to take them off you.

Are you an electrician? Because you're lighting up my day.

Do you have a sunburn, or are you just always this hot?

I'm not an organ donor, but I'm ready to give you my heart.

Anyone who says Disneyland is the happiest place on earth has clearly never stood next to you.

Are you a charger? Because I'm dying without you.

If you let me borrow a kiss, I promise I'll give it right back.

I've been told I'm good with numbers, how about you give me yours so I can prove it?

I can see that you're gorgeous, but what else should I know about you?

Are you as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside?

Well I was just trying to [have dinner/have a drink] but you're very distracting.



You've got everything I've been looking for, and trust me, I've been looking for a long time.

Can I have your picture so I can show Santa what I want for Christmas this year?

On a scale of 1 to 10, you're a 9 and I'm the 1 you need.

I'd never play hide and seek with you, because someone like you is impossible to find.

Do you know what the Little Mermaid and I have in common? We both want to be part of your world.

Are you a camera? Because all I can do is smile when I see you.

[On a dating app] We’re a match! The next step is to pick a wedding date, right?

Pickup Lines for Girls

Have we met before? You look a lot like the love of my life.

Your hand looks heavy, can I hold it for you?

Is your name Chamomile? Because you look like a hot-tea.

Do you remember me? Oh, that’s right—we’ve only met in my dreams.

You’re pretty and I’m cute. Wanna be pretty cute together?

I think someone must have stolen the stars and put them in your eyes.



I saw you walking by and I just had to come say hello.



You know what you'd look beautiful in? My arms.

The sparkle in your eye is so bright, the sun and stars must be jealous.

(At a bar or other public place) You see my friend over there? He/she/they want to know if you think I'm cute.

I think I saw you on Spotify, as the hottest single of the year.

I think there's something wrong with my phone. Your number's not in it.

You're so beautiful you made me forget my pickup line.

When I text you good morning tomorrow, what number should I text?

What emoji should I put next to your name in my phone?

Can I borrow your phone? I need to call God and tell him I’ve found his missing angel.

(If you know they’ve seen 'Barbie') Would you like to be my long-term long-distance low-commitment casual girlfriend?

Pickup Lines for Guys

If being handsome was a crime, you’d be guilty as charged.

I think your number will be safer in my phone than in your head.

Let’s make a deal: I’ll cook you dinner if you cook me breakfast.

I’m writing an article on the finer things in life. Can I interview you?

Whoa, is there a firefighter around?! Because you’re smoking hot.

Did you invent the airplane? Because you're clearly Mr. Wright.

Those are nice arms. Could I see how they would feel around me?

Hi, my name is [your name], but you can call me tonight or tomorrow.

Do you like Star Wars? Because Yoda only one for me.

My friends bet me I couldn't chat up the hottest guy in the bar. Want to use their money to buy some more drinks?

I believe in honesty, so let me be honest: you're the most attractive man I've ever seen.

You must be a talented thief, because you managed to steal my heart from all the way over here.

I had a good pickup line ready to go, but you're so good-looking I'm literally speechless.

I'm surprised they haven't asked you to leave yet. You're making all the other men in here look bad.

Can we take a picture together? I want to show my mom what my next boyfriend looks like.

I have a question and need a man/woman’s advice. [They say, “okay, what’s up?] If I see a really cute guy/girl, should I just go talk to him/her or is that too direct? [They say, “you should talk to them!"] Hi, I’m (your name).

