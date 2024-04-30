100 years of AHS: Abilene Heritage Square celebrates century-old building with outdoor activities

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the midst of renovations, Abilene Heritage Square celebrated 100 years of the standing building.

At Monday evening’s birthday bash along the front lawn, AHS hosted a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activity to kick off a naming competition for its owl mascot, and a remembrance of the past and look to the future speech by local historian Jay Moore.

Groundbreaking begins construction on Abilene Heritage Square

The old Abilene High turned Lincoln Middle School building has been under construction since last November, making room for a community hub that will cater to various needs.

In the interest of preserving that rich century of history, the AHS abbreviation was kept. Abilene High School is now Abilene Heritage Square.

Original construction began in 1923, and it opened as Abilene High School in 1924. What now stands as Abilene High was opened in 1955, and the building became Lincoln Junior High. It was renamed as Lincoln Middle in 1986, and closed its doors in 2007.

AHS is expected to open to the public in the fall of 2025.

