10 Target finds under $100 that can make your home look more expensive

If you're anything like me, sometimes you look around your home and decide it needs an upgrade. Actually, I do this a lot. I love switching up my decor year after year (and even season to season). It constantly feels like I'm living in a new space. Of course, replacing furniture and art can get pretty pricey — I'm talking about small changes that don't cost an arm and a leg, even if I want it to look like it did. Target is my go-to for finding luxe home goods on a budget, and I know I'm not alone.

People on TikTok are constantly sharing their favorite Target home finds, and one of the most popular trends on the platform is sharing pieces that can make your home look more expensive than it is. I'm addicted to trying out their hacks too, from organizing my kitchen countertop to lighting up a spa-inspired candle.

Admittedly, there's a lot to sort through on Target's website. The retailer carries hundreds of brands, but some of its collaborations with famed decorators, like Joanna Gaines' Hearth & Hand With Magnolia, Studio McGee with Threshold and Opalhouse with Jungalow, are the best. If you look at these brands, you're bound to find something you just have to have.

But if you really want to focus on making your home look more lavish, there are a few things you should keep in mind while shopping. One of the easiest tricks to making a space look more expensive is to stick to one color scheme and mix in a few upscale-looking pieces. Focus on the materials as well — skip the faux leathers and velvets that look overly shiny or anything that doesn't feel like it will last longer than a season.

Ready to refresh your home ahead of spring? We can help. Take a look below at 10 editor-approved Target finds that will upgrade any space.

Target Faux Wood Mini Table Lamp White - Threshold A little light goes a long way: Add this mini table lamp to the dim corner in your living room or place it on your bedside table for reading at night. The white faux-wood base is rustic, yet modern and fits with most decor styles. No one would guess it's only $12. $12 at Target

Target Large Woven Water Hyacinth Milk Crate - Brightroom One easy way to make your home look more put together is to put stuff away. Declutter where you can, but for the knick knacks you want to keep, consider hiding them away in pretty baskets like this one from Target. You could use this basket to store toys, blankets, books, board games and more. More than 700 Target shoppers give the basket a five-star rating, with one happy reviewer sharing: "This versatile and beautifully crafted crate has become an essential part of my home organization. Not only does it add a touch of natural elegance to any room, but it's also incredibly sturdy and spacious." $25 at Target

Target Ferpit Upholstered Sling Accent Chair with Metal Frame If you've been on the hunt for a new accent chair, you may have seen modern styles like this with a metal frame at shops like Crate & Barrel or Pottery Barn — but for a lot more money. Right now, this sling chair is on sale for $100 in four colors at Target and one happy reviewer shared: "This is more comfortable than I expected. The sling style makes me want to take a nap in it... Much bigger than I expected. It holds up really well... " $100 at Target

Target Tall Metal Lantern Black - Threshold Make your candles look grander than they are by placing them in a tall metal lantern like this one. It's vented at the top, you can place a real candle inside or you can dress up battery-operated flameless candles. The lantern is available in two sizes — get one or buy two to pair together. $45 at Target

Target Lynwood Square Upholstered Cube Ottoman - Threshold designed with Studio McGee Leave it to Studio McGee's collaboration with Target to design a stylish-yet-functional ottoman at a great price. Personally, I was on the waitlist for this ottoman in light brown for two months, and it's finally back in stock! (I'm buying two of them.) If brown isn't your color, it also comes in five other neutral shades. Use it to kick your feet up while sitting on the sofa, put a tray on top to use it as a side table or pull it out to use as an extra seat when you have company over. More than 780 Target shoppers have rated the ottoman, giving it a collective 4.8 out of 5 stars (94% said they would recommend buying!). "I bought this for extra seating for my living room. It’s great quality for the price. It’s lightweight but durable enough for an adult to sit on," shared one satisfied customer. $100 at Target

Target Metal Wavy Bowl Gold - Threshold designed with Studio McGee Here's another popular pick from Studio McGee's line at Target. Put this brass ruffled bowl on your coffee table as a modern glam accent or fill it with fruit and keep it on your kitchen table. "The shiny gold finish adds a touch of opulence, and the wavy shape is incredibly eye-catching," shared one pleased Target customer. "It's the perfect addition to my living room decor. Love it!" $25 at Target

Target Milky Glass Peony & Cherry Blossom Lidded Jar Candle - Threshold Don't just make your home look more expensive — make it smell that way, too. Target's top-selling, most-rated candle is this peony and cherry blossom-scented one. It has a white, milky glass jar that matches most decor styles, so you can place it anywhere in your home. But according to reviewers, no matter where you place it, it will fill your home with its luxurious, floral scent. "10/10 this is the best low-price candle that actually makes your house smell throughout!" shared one enthusiastic shopper. "I LOVE peonies. This candle is like wandering through my mother's garden! The cherry fragrance is a lovely subtle tone with the peony and it blends perfectly," added another. $6 at Target

Target 16" Medium Tabletop Snake Artificial Plant - Threshold Greenery is good to have in most rooms, but if you don't have a lot of natural light or you're lacking a green thumb, fake is the way to go. The problem with some fake plants is that they often look, well, fake. Look for a faux one with leaves that mimic the color, texture and shape of the real deal. The best fake plants also have slight color and shape variations in the leaves and stems. Snake plants are usually an safe bet, because you don't have to worry about plastic stems. This fake version has leaves that are incredibly realistic, it comes in a stylish dolomite pot and it's only $20, making it a solid buy. $20 at Target

Target Villa Park Round Wooden End Table Brown - Threshold designed with Studio McGee If you're adding an accent chair to a room, you may want to put a small side table next to it for holding drinks, snacks, a book or even a mini lamp. This one has a rustic, yet industrial feel to it, thanks to its elegant wood top and black metal frame. You could even get two — one for each side of your sofa. $95 at Target

Target 14" Wooden Pedestal Lazy Susan Brown - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Another easy decluttering technique is to put your everyday items on a tray or a pedestal to create a decorative display. Nevertheless, this pedestal from Joanna Gaines' Target line is also a lazy Susan, and you need one in your kitchen. Keep your coffee, sugar, cooking utensils or even a favorite candle on it. Then, when you're serving dinner, you can use it to hold condiments, salt and pepper, napkins and more for everyone to reach easily. "I absolutely love this lazy Susan," wrote one pleased shopper. "It looks so luxe but it also functional. I use it on my coffee station and have my sugar, coffee, honey, and drip coffee maker on it. It’s really good quality and rotates smoothly. I love it!" $30 at Target