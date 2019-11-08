19 Cornbread Recipes to Replace The Store-Bought Rolls This Thanksgiving

Bread is often an afterthought at Thanksgiving dinner, used to soak up the last git of gravy or act as base for leftover turkey sandwiches. But if you choose the right bread option, then it could wind up being the star of the meal — or, at least, the star of your side dishes. And if you really want to go the extra mile this year, try whipping up one of these cornbread recipes in lieu of those store-bought or frozen rolls.

From savory to spicy to sweet, there is a cornbread recipe on here to satisfy ever palette at your dinner table. (If you really love cornbread, there is probably a recipe for every course. And don’t let the “from scratch” factor scare you off from trying something new. You can easily save yourself some time and effort by using a boxed mix to make any of these cornbread recipes — we promise your guests won’t be able to tell the difference!