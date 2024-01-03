10 stylish winter jackets to score for $100 or less at Nordstrom
Levi's, Top Shop, Roxy, Ugg: Don't miss out on these puffers, raincoats, trenches, fleeces and bombers.
With plenty of snowy days on the horizon, now is the time to evaluate your cold-weather wardrobe. The No. 1 thing you'll need for the coming months is a dependable jacket, but a great version doesn't come cheap. Luckily, Nordstrom is currently offering tons of coats that have been marked down to less than $100.
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket$100$180Save $80
Levi's Water Resistant Hooded Long Rain Jacket$90$150Save $60
Avec Les Filles Cocoon Herringbone Belted Coat$81$179Save $98
Sam Edelman Puffer Jacket with Removable Faux Shearling Trim$100$200Save $100
Topshop Trench Coat$65$162Save $97
River Island Oversize Bomber Jacket$57$95Save $38
Ugg Ruthie Fleece Zip Jacket$97$138Save $41
Bernardo Belted Quilted Trench Coat$80$200Save $120
Bernardo Mixed Media Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket$100$200Save $100
Roxy Wind Swept Quilted Zip-Up Jacket$47$86Save $39
From snow-ready puffers to storm-worthy raincoats, we've done the legwork and rounded up the 10 best coats under $100 at Nordstrom that you can shop right now. Stay warm out there!
This flattering water-repellant puffer features a zip-off bib and plenty of cozy quilted channels. Choose from 10 colors, including the dramatically named Night Shadow, shown.
Stay dry on rainy days with this sleek Levi's number. You'll appreciate the deep pockets and drawstring hood.
This camel herringbone belted coat is totally timeless — you'll be able to wear it for seasons to come.
Bundle up for the snowy days ahead in this Sam Edelman puffer. We love the removable hood that's lined with cozy faux shearling.
You can never go wrong with a classic trench. This cream style is particularly sophisticated, and the ties at the wrists seal the deal.
This oversized bomber is ideal for those in-between weather days. It has the look of wool (but it's easy-care poly). And it's a steal at 40% off.
Add a pop of color to your cold-weather wardrobe with this wildly cozy pink fleece jacket from fan-favorite Ugg.
This chocolate brown quilted coat looks so luxurious, and at 60% off it's a no-brainer. It's a refreshing alternative to your standard black jacket, and we love the tie at the waist — so flattering.
The high-pile fleece makes this coat so cozy, you'll be tempted to wear it indoors! While it only comes in neutral cream, its mixed textures make it a lot more fun than your average puffer.
Snap up this lightweight Roxy jacket while it's less than $50. It's machine wash-friendly and thin enough for layering under another coat.