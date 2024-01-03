10 stylish winter jackets to score for $100 or less at Nordstrom

With plenty of snowy days on the horizon, now is the time to evaluate your cold-weather wardrobe. The No. 1 thing you'll need for the coming months is a dependable jacket, but a great version doesn't come cheap. Luckily, Nordstrom is currently offering tons of coats that have been marked down to less than $100.

From snow-ready puffers to storm-worthy raincoats, we've done the legwork and rounded up the 10 best coats under $100 at Nordstrom that you can shop right now. Stay warm out there!