We have received compensation to create this article, and receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

10 stylish winter jackets to score for $100 or less at Nordstrom

Levi's, Top Shop, Roxy, Ugg: Don't miss out on these puffers, raincoats, trenches, fleeces and bombers.

Julia Webb
10 stylish winter jackets to score for $100 or less at Nordstrom

With plenty of snowy days on the horizon, now is the time to evaluate your cold-weather wardrobe. The No. 1 thing you'll need for the coming months is a dependable jacket, but a great version doesn't come cheap. Luckily, Nordstrom is currently offering tons of coats that have been marked down to less than $100.

Quick Overview
See 5 more

From snow-ready puffers to storm-worthy raincoats, we've done the legwork and rounded up the 10 best coats under $100 at Nordstrom that you can shop right now. Stay warm out there!

Nordstrom

Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket

$100$180Save $80

This flattering water-repellant puffer features a zip-off bib and plenty of cozy quilted channels. Choose from 10 colors, including the dramatically named Night Shadow, shown.

$100 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Levi's Water Resistant Hooded Long Rain Jacket

$90$150Save $60

Stay dry on rainy days with this sleek Levi's number. You'll appreciate the deep pockets and drawstring hood.

$90 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Avec Les Filles Cocoon Herringbone Belted Coat

$81$179Save $98

This camel herringbone belted coat is totally timeless — you'll be able to wear it for seasons to come.

$81 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Puffer Jacket with Removable Faux Shearling Trim

$100$200Save $100

Bundle up for the snowy days ahead in this Sam Edelman puffer. We love the removable hood that's lined with cozy faux shearling.

$100 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Topshop Trench Coat

$65$162Save $97

You can never go wrong with a classic trench. This cream style is particularly sophisticated, and the ties at the wrists seal the deal.

$65 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

River Island Oversize Bomber Jacket

$57$95Save $38

This oversized bomber is ideal for those in-between weather days. It has the look of wool (but it's easy-care poly). And it's a steal at 40% off.

$57 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Ugg Ruthie Fleece Zip Jacket

$97$138Save $41

Add a pop of color to your cold-weather wardrobe with this wildly cozy pink fleece jacket from fan-favorite Ugg.

$97 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Bernardo Belted Quilted Trench Coat

$80$200Save $120

This chocolate brown quilted coat looks so luxurious, and at 60% off it's a no-brainer. It's a refreshing alternative to your standard black jacket, and we love the tie at the waist — so flattering.

$80 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Bernardo Mixed Media Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket

$100$200Save $100

The high-pile fleece makes this coat so cozy, you'll be tempted to wear it indoors! While it only comes in neutral cream, its mixed textures make it a lot more fun than your average puffer.

$100 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Roxy Wind Swept Quilted Zip-Up Jacket

$47$86Save $39

Snap up this lightweight Roxy jacket while it's less than $50. It's machine wash-friendly and thin enough for layering under another coat.

$47 at Nordstrom

Recommended Stories