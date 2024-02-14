10 South Asian Models to Watch This Fashion Week Season

Runway representation at Fashion Week is finally on the rise, and honestly? It's about time. As always, inclusivity (in all forms) is one thing that fashion weeks always seem to lack but at long last, we're starting to see more and more South Asian talent making their fashion week debuts plus returning to the runway, walking for names like Gucci, Coperni and Vivienne Westwood -- to name a few.

As we recover from menswear shows, Couture Week and wrap up the Fall/Winter 2024 season in New York, we're looking ahead to London, Milan and Paris to bring you a curated list of the major models and rising stars we're keeping our eyes on this season.

From Burberry's Tara Raani to MAINS model Xavier Morais, scroll through to see our curated list of ones to watch, brought to you by Hypebae and Diet Paratha.

Riya Sharma

20-year-old Riya Sharma hails from Ahmedabad, India, but relocated to London two years ago in order to support and empower her modelling career. Since then, she's worked with names like Burberry, Vivienne Westwood, Dior and Maison Margiela, and has tried her hand at more creative roles behind the scenes. Most recently, she's worked on her own photo series which aims to bring together creatives from different backgrounds in order to support and encourage representation within the fashion industry.

Pia Ahmed

Berlin-based model and creative Pia Ahmed was born and raised in Germany, with roots in Bangladesh. This fashion week season, she's walked for rising names like Namilia, William Fan and Kitschy Couture at Berlin Fashion Week, and now has plans to take London by storm. Alongside modelling, Ahmed is the founder of creative platform SEPIA, which aims to spotlight South Asian talent within the industry. "It took a while for the fashion industry, especially in Germany and Europe, to embrace South Asian models like me, but I'm optimistic about the future and hope to inspire young girls along the way," she tells Hypebae.

Nine

Nine is a plus-sized model from London, who made her impressive fashion week debut closing the show at Patrick McDowell. She then joined McDowell for another season back in SS23 and has since worked with brands like Burberry, Chopova Lowena and H&M. For FW24, we expect to see her make multiple appearances at London Fashion Week.

Xavier Morais

Politics graduate Xavier Morais made his fashion week debut last season, with his first-ever show being none other than Skepta's MAINS. "Having grown up in North London, there was something special about walking for Skepta and sharing the catwalk with my literal idols in the industry like Alton Mason," he tells us. After MAINS, Morais walked for London-based brand Ashish, before making his Paris Fashion Week debut for Vivienne Westwood. We'll likely spot him at shows across London, Milan and Paris this season.

Nayonikaa Shetty

Nayonikaa Shetty is an Indian model who moved cities to study communication design and filmmaking. About a year ago, she signed with a modelling agency and since then, she's worked for the likes of Etro, Dior and Phoebe Philo -- with plenty of names certain to join that list. At present, she's back in London ahead of LFW, and we expect to see her across multiple presentations and shows this season and beyond.

Richie Shazam

Richie Shazam is an American model, photographer and writer who made her runway debut for Vivienne Westwood. She's made appearances at New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week and has modelled for names like Gypsy Sport and MISBHV. Since her debut, Shazam has become somewhat of a fashion mainstay, so we expect to see her attending and walking in numerous shows this FW24 season.

Anaa Saber

Anaa Saber is a New York City-based freelance creative, model, stylist and consultant, known for her it-girl style. Most recently, she's walked for GmbH during men's fashion week in Paris, and in the past, she's worked with the likes of Isabel Marant, Jacquemus and Ferragamo.

Emman Debattista

Indo-Fijian and Mediterranean model Emman is also an image director, brand consultant and stylist. With an extensive knowledge of fashion history and experience across styling, strategy and research, her unique approach to fashion is one that is much needed within the industry, as she strives to promote representation, inclusivity and community in all that she does. In terms of modelling, Emman has worked with brands like GmbH and Di Petsa, frequently found on runways in London and Paris.

Tara Raani

Tara Raani is a writer, actor, and model based in New York, previously known for her role as Zaara Ali on the TV series grown-ish. Raani has walked for Burberry, Coperni and Gucci and was named a breakout model to watch after a super successful runway season for SS24. Outside of modelling, she was named a semifinalist for the Netflix New Voices Filmmakers Award for her writing in 2023, and she continues to advocate for LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities in her work both online and offline.

Anugraha Natarajan

Anugraha Natarajan is an Indian-Tamil model from Chennai. Since signing with her mother agency, Feat. Artists, she's joined agencies in New York and London, with her first international campaign being Burberry's Fall/Winter 2023. This season, she's already walked for Prabal Gurung, Eckhaus Latta and Sandy Liang, and we expect to see her continue to make waves across London next.