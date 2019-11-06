15 Roasted Sweet Potato Recipes to Try This Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving means many different things to many different people, but there's usually one common theme across the board, and that’s lots and lots of food. From delicious stuffing to yummy green bean casserole to the essential turkey (or tofurkey for the vegetarians), there's always plenty to go around. And of course no table is ever complete without a moth-watering roasted sweet potato dish.

Whether you like to make your sweet potatoes on the sweeter side with maple and brown sugar, or on the savory side with some bacon and herbs, we've got you covered with 15 different roasted sweet potato recipes. So sweet potato fans, rejoice! Here are the best roasted sweet potato recipes to try this Thanksgiving if you want a quick and easy version of your favorite side. These dishes are packed with flavor, so just don't be surprised when it's all guests want to talk about post-dinner.