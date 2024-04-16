10 Comfortable Chairs to Pair With a Standing Desk



WHILE MANY PEOPLE spend most of their workdays actually standing at their standing desks, all of that time on your feet takes a toll on your joints, muscles, and back. That’s why, sometimes, it’s good to be able to take a load off with a good standing desk chair.

As with traditional desk chairs, standing desk chairs are designed to comfortably support your body and back. The best models offer maximum adjustability, allowing you to dial in the perfect level of comfort to cradle your body’s unique shape, size, and weight.



Best Standing Desk Chairs

Like all office furniture, desk chairs vary widely in price. Budget models abound for less than $100, but you can also spend north of a grand on an ultra-premium model. So, what separates the two? Our team did a deep dive into dozens of available models to help you decide. Here’s everything you need to find the best standing desk chair for you.

What to Look for in a Standing Desk Chair

Many standing desk chairs are similar to their traditional desk chair counterparts. So, shopping for either is virtually identical. Here are the key points to consider when looking for your personal best standing desk chair:

Adjustability

Maximum adjustability is key to finding a standing desk chair that’s comfortable, supportive, and right for you. Look for chairs with adjustable seat height, backrest, and armrests to conform to your body. All of these are critical for maintaining proper posture and preventing pain and fatigue.

Comfort

There is no one perfect comfort. It’s entirely subjective, and the only way to know whether a chair is comfortable for you is to test it out. Ideally, you want a chair with a well-padded back and seat cushion. Breathable materials like mesh are also great for keeping you cool and dry while working long hours.



Support

Lumbar support is extremely important, especially if you tend to spend eight hours or more at your desk every day. A sturdy, supportive back cushion will help prevent fatigue and back pain.

Durability and Frame Material

You don’t want to have to buy a new chair every few years. That’s why we recommend investing in the most durable chair you can afford. Look for chairs with a frame constructed with steel or aluminum, strong plastics (like polypropylene or polyurethane), or a combination of the two. Also, check out the warranty situation for the models you’re currently shopping to ensure the brand you’re buying from has your back. Expect a minimum one-year warranty, although the best brands back their chairs for life.

Active Sitting

Some desk chairs, including standing desk chairs, are built to encourage active sitting. These use a wobble cushion or a kneeling mechanism that engages your core muscles to help improve circulation and minimize muscle strain.

Take a Test Run

Like mattress and car shopping, it’s best to try before you buy whenever possible. If that’s not an option (or even if it is), be sure to shop retailers with a solid return policy in case your new standing desk chair just doesn’t work out.

How We Chose the Best Standing Desk Chairs

Our team researched and vetted dozens of standing desk chairs over the last six months. We compared everything from comfort and durability to aesthetics and price and also considered buyer reviews from retailers we trust most. Ultimately, we decided on these ten models as our picks for the best standing desk chairs worth buying in 2024.

Tall Standing/Drafting Desk Chair

Dollar for dollar, we love this standing desk chair from Primy for its ultra-adjustable design. The height, armrests, lumbar support, and footrest can all be adjusted to suit your perfect comfort level. It has curves in all the right places, including the ergonomic back and seat cushion, to properly support you. Plus, the sturdy metal and wood design is durable enough to last for years. Our main gripe is that the aesthetic is a bit bland, although it is available in a good selection of colors to match your office decor. The best thing it has going for it, though? The price.

Shop Now Tall Standing/Drafting Desk Chair amazon.com $148.99 Courtesy of Retailer

Active Seat Adjustable Standing Desk Chair

When a full-blown office chair feels like overkill, a stool is a great alternative. The Vari Active Seat features a minimalist design that's height adjustable from 23 to 32.5 inches, so it works for seated and standing-height desks. What sets it apart is the "active seat" design that intentionally wobbles just enough to engage your leg, back, and core muscles while you work. The articulating pedestal also leans forward up to 20 degrees, allowing you to sit or stand in a variety of positions.

Shop Now Active Seat Adjustable Standing Desk Chair amazon.com $295.00 Courtesy of Retailer

LeanRite Elite Ergonomic Standing Chair

Standing and sitting all day can be tough on the body. This ergonomic standing chair is versatile enough to allow you to sit, stand, or lean in a wide variety of positions for maximum comfort and support. Plus, the included anti-fatigue mat is a nice touch. We also love the ultra-durable aircraft-grade aluminum and polyurethane construction, which is even backed by a lifetime warranty (better than most on our list). On the downside, it's pricier than the competition and delivery isn't free.

Shop Now LeanRite Elite Ergonomic Standing Chair amazon.com $599.00

Drafting Chair Standing Desk Office Chair

For those looking to spend hours sitting at their standing desks, an executive-style chair is the way to go. This model from Misolant features extra-thick padding in the seat and seat back that's extremely comfortable and looks great too. The faux leather wrap face and diamond stitching pattern both add a premium vibe to the overall package. It all rests on a heavy-duty, ultra-durable iron frame with metal legs and casters designed to last for years. Plus, we dig that it's available in a handful of colors, so you can get beyond basic black.

Shop Now Drafting Chair Standing Desk Office Chair amazon.com $209.99 Courtesy of Retailer

Learniture Adjustable Height Active Learning Stool

For an affordable, minimalist solution, we love this active sitting stool. The wobble base is purpose-built to help engage your core and back muscles while you work. With an easy-to-use pneumatic gas lift, it's height-adjustable from 18.5 to 28 inches to accommodate a wide range of desks. The durable polypropylene frame is built to last for years while still being lightweight enough to move around wherever you need it. We also dig the wide, foam-padded seat that's designed for sitting or leaning for hours.

Shop Now Learniture Adjustable Height Active Learning Stool amazon.com $173.26 Courtesy of Retailer

Ergonomic Works Armless Drafting Chair

This affordable, dead-simple solution is about as basic as it gets. The armless design swivels and is height-adjustable to accommodate traditional and standing desks. It's also available in a handful of colors depending on the exact model you choose. However, you won't find adjustable lumbar support or any other bells and whistles found in other pricier options. But sacrificing those premium features means you can score a solid standing desk chair for less than almost any other model on the market.

Shop Now Ergonomic Works Armless Drafting Chair amazon.com $92.36

Ergonomic Drafting/Standing Desk Chair

This modern drafting desk/standing desk chair is proof that you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars on a decent model. The aesthetic is clean and contemporary, with adjustability in all the right places (namely, the height and tiltable back pad). The extra-thick foam pad provides 3.5 inches of cushion—more than most in our roundup. But the big win with this model is the budget-friendly price tag and free returns through Amazon to boot. The only downside? The plastic frame isn't as durable as others we've seen this year.

Shop Now Ergonomic Drafting/Standing Desk Chair amazon.com $99.99 Courtesy of Retailer

Balance Ball Chair Stool

For maximum active sitting, you want a balance ball chair. This model from well-known yoga brand Gaiam features an inflatable half-dome seat cushion to encourage serious core engagement while you work. With an adjustable height of up to 33 inches, it'll work with almost any desk, from traditional to standing. The 360-degree swivel base makes for easy moving of you and the chair, even on carpeted surfaces. Plus, the five easy-glide casters lock when you're ready to stay put.

Shop Now Balance Ball Chair Stool amazon.com $108.99 Courtesy of Retailer

Okeysen Drafting Armless Desk Chair

If that "typical" office furniture aesthetic isn't disco enough for you, upgrade to a faux-leather option like the Okeysen standing desk chair. The armless, L-shaped design is clean, modern, and available in brown or black. It features a thick padded seat cushion, plus an adjustable height and tiltable back to dial in your preferred level of comfort. The built-in footrest ring is a nice touch to take the load off of your feet. Five chrome casters make rolling the chair (and you) around a breeze.

Shop Now Okeysen Drafting Armless Desk Chair amazon.com $144.88 Courtesy of Retailer

Thrive Drafting/Standing Desk Chair

Modway's Thrive drafting chair sidesteps the typically boring aesthetic of most office furniture with a design that's bold and modern. In addition to black and grey, it's also available in energizing colors like orange, red, and cobalt blue. The frame is an ultra-durable mix of stainless steel, alloys, and polyester, so this one is built to last. Adjustability is limited to height-only, but we think it's worth a look if you're more interested in flash over function for your next standing desk chair.

Shop Now Thrive Drafting/Standing Desk Chair amazon.com $118.83 Courtesy of Retailer

Why Buy a Standing Desk Chair?

Standing desks add a ton of versatility to your office space while helping you engage your core and muscles far more than you would while sitting at a traditional desk. But, adding a standing (preferably adjustable-height) chair can add even more versatility to your setup. The best standing desk chairs give you the option to not only stand but also sit, lean, and even wobble (i.e., actively sit) to get in a mini workout while you work. Many are designed so that you sit on the edge of the seat, with your knees at more of a 135-degree angle, rather than seated all the way back with your knees at 90 degrees. This allows your hips to open up naturally, while providing support for your legs, feet, and back while standing.

Is a Chair or a Stool Better for My Standing Desk?

It depends on your goals. Chairs, especially those with arms, will provide more comfort when sitting for long periods. They're more supportive for the lumbar region and hips than a stool. Stools are usually more versatile. The best standing desk stools are designed to tilt, lean, or wobble, providing you with multiple standing options while you work.

