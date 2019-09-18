22 Family-Friendly Halloween Movies to Watch With the Little Ones

Halloween movies don't have to be scary — in fact, some of the best family Halloween movies out there are delightfully spooky and deliver positive messages. So why not gather the whole family together this October for a movie night and stream one (or all!) of these fun and spooky Halloween movies on Netflix.

From kid-friendly cartoon movies, freaky classics, and even an eerie stop motion masterpiece, there's no shortage of Netflix films to choose from this Halloween. You'll hear some familiar voices, too — keep an ear out for Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, and Joey Fatone, to name a few! And who knows? Your kids might find inspiration for this year's costumes from one of these movies. After all, who doesn't want to be a Gremlin after watching the classic?If you're feeling adventurous, you can even decorate the living room and whip up a batch of hauntingly yummy snacks for a family movie night the kids will remember fondly.