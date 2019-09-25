35 Kids Halloween Movies That Won't Bore Adults To Tears

Have you been on the lookout for Halloween movies you can watch as a family that won't bore your older kids or scare your younger ones? Look no further — these Halloween kids movies strike a balance between funny and spooky, meaning everyone will enjoy them. Whether you have teens, tweens, or toddlers, these films will bring your kids together for a movie night with minimal grumbling. And though some of these flicks seem like they can be scary, they're just spooky enough to interest your teens without causing nightmares for your little ones.

From kid-friendly cartoons, to cult classics, to eerie stop motion masterpieces, there's no shortage of films to choose from this Halloween. You'll see some familiar faces (and hear some familiar voices, like Adam Sandler, Jack Black, and Johnny Depp, to name a few!) If you're looking to win the parent-of-the-year award, you can even decorate the den and whip up a batch of festively spooky snacks for a family movie night the kids will remember fondly.