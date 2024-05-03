10 cheapest flights out of Detroit Metro Airport this summer

As temperatures rise and the end of the school year nears, budget-conscious travelers in Michigan are in luck: There are still plenty of destinations where you can "get away" this summer without breaking the bank.

You might have to fiddle around with the departure and return days or alter the length of your stay, but flexibility and adaptability are crucial to saving a large chunk of money in your summer travels.

DTW is a hub for Spirit airlines, creating a number of budget flights out of the airport.

Below, we've listed 10 cheap flights out of Detroit Metro Airport for you to consider this summer. All of the listed prices are for roundtrip fares with no baggage, but keep in mind that budget airlines often charge hefty fees for both carry-on and checked luggage.

Additionally, all options below are for nonstop flights unless otherwise mentioned.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The cheapest flight on this list as of early May, a roundtrip nonstop trip to Philadelphia with Frontier costs as little as $38.

Atlanta, Georgia

A trip to Atlanta flying Frontier or Spirit sits within the $50-80 range all throughout June. Prices rise in July before dropping back down in August.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Just under 30 miles from Miami, Fort Lauderdale can cost you as little as $52 if you fly with Spirit on a Tuesday or Wednesday in June.

Tampa, Florida

If you hold off your vacation until the second half of the summer, you can snag flights to Tampa with Spirit for as low as $77 or even as low as $58 with Frontier. The secret? Look for flights in July and August, either departing or returning on a Wednesday.

New York City

While a little harder to spot and a lot more scattered, you can still find a couple of steals flying into New York's LaGuardia Airport for as little as $52 at the start of June, $83 in mid-July and $72 in mid-August; just look for flights with Spirit departing on a Wednesday and returning on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

If you're looking for a cheap flight to Myrtle Beach, prepare to pack your bags in June. There are a slew of flights between $63 and $83 if you travel with Spirit on a weekday in June, but after that, prices increase throughout the remainder of the summer.

Orlando, Florida

In the beginning of June and all throughout July, there are plenty of Frontier flights between $66 and $90 available as long as you look for dates to depart on a Tuesday or Wednesday and return on a Thursday or Saturday.

Las Vegas, Nevada

From the beginning of July through the end of August, there is a large number of Frontier flights to Las Vegas priced exactly at $96, exclusively for travel days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Nashville, Tennessee

There is a sizeable selection of $97 six-day trips to Nashville with just a few requirements: you fly Spirit departing on a Wednesday and returning on a Tuesday in July.

San Diego, California

While on the pricier side of the spectrum, this is still considered a deal when flying to California. Usual flights from Detroit to San Diego fall within the $500 range, but flights with Spirit in June stay below $200 — usually with a layover — while flights Frontier in July sit below $250.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Top 10 cheap flights out of Detroit Metro Airport in summer 2024