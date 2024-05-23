The 11 Best Weed Killers for Destroying Invasive Plants



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



No matter the diligence or determination you have, weeds tend to creep into every nook and cranny of lawns, gardens, sidewalks, and driveways. In addition to being an eyesore, they compete with other plant growth and could possibly compromise the healthy vegetation or landscaping you’re trying to cultivate.

Even when you put your back into it, giving weeds the boot is often easier said than done. Applying pre-emergent weed killers or herbicides may stop some weeds from germinating before they start, but it won’t be long before dandelions and other broad-leaf weeds find a way to rear their ugly heads.

That’s why we checked in with Bob Mann, an agronomist with the National Association of Landscape Professionals for effective ways to banish invasive plants. “A good offense is the best defense against weeds,” he says. “Before ever getting to the decision to use an herbicide, the best thing you can do is focus on growing a healthy lawn. The denser the stand of turf grass, the less light that reaches the soil. Without light, weeds stand little chance of success.”

However, if your lush lawn or healthy garden is being compromised by unruly weeds, it may require taking matters into your own hands. Fortunately, there are a wide variety of weed-killing sprays designed for every purpose under the sun.

For this roundup, I’ve rooted out the best weed killers from non-selective sprays that wipe out every plant they encounter to specific weed-killing formulas that effectively target unwanted broadleaf greenery like thistles, dandelions, and even crabgrass.

The Best Weed Killers

The Expert (Kaz Weida): I used to consider it a badge of honor to beat back weeds from our expansive suburban pull-through drive, gravel RV pad, and raised garden beds with elbow grease. I’m reluctant to use pesticides around our kids and senior rescue dog, and in recent years, this Utahn has embraced the use of pre-emergent weed killers and natural non-selective weed killers with ingredients like industrial-strength vinegar to make seasonal weeding in our corner of the sunbelt a little less intense. As the expert in this article suggests, the best defense against a lawn invasion is a solid offense—so for me, that means taking good care of our lush Kentucky blue grass with appropriate watering and treatments to encourage growth that holds its own against common regional weeds including dandelions, thistles, and crabgrass.



The Expert (Bob Mann): Bob Mann is Senior Director of Technical and Regulatory Affairs for the National Association of Landscape Professionals. Prior to joining NALP, Mann was a 30-plus-year veteran of the professional lawn care industry. He is a graduate of the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at the University of Massachusetts.

What to Look for in a Weed Killer

Before spraying weeds indiscriminately, review the following factors to determine which kind of weed killer will be most effective for the plants and the location you’re targeting.

Environmental Impact

Increasingly, household use of certain types of weed killers has come under scrutiny because one of the active ingredients, glyphosate, is speculated to have long-term environmental impacts and pose a potential health risk.

If you have children, pets, or are just concerned about the use of chemicals near your home, there are plenty of non-toxic weed killers we recommend below that do not contain glyphosate.



More to Check Out: Yard & Garden Awards 2024 • Lawn Mower Buyer’s Guide • Best Garden Hoses • How To Fix An Ugly Lawn

What’s the Deal With Glyphosate?

A chemical commonly used in weed killers, glyphosate is a broad-spectrum herbicide popularized by the Monsanto’s Roundup brand and has been widely used in both residential and industrial settings since the late 1970s. A 2019 study prompted concern about glyphosate’s role as a potential carcinogen and reviews of the chemical’s impact from several regulatory agencies.

In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen. A more recent study from scientists at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cites glyphosate as a potential source of oxidative stress that could contribute to the development of certain cancers.

However, after a review of research regarding the chemical’s impacts was conducted in 2020, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) concluded glyphosate was not likely to be carcinogenic to humans when used according to the product’s label.

While there is no confirmed status for glyphosate currently, Mann shared this: “As an industry, we trust the pesticide regulatory framework in the United States, and the qualified professionals and scientists at the EPA.”

If you do use a weed killer that contains glyphosate, read the label carefully. It usually suggests wearing protective gear and washing your hands and the clothing you wore during application. Keep family and friends away from areas that have been sprayed or treated until the chemical has fully dried.

Ease of Use

You’ll get more bang for your buck when you buy a concentrate and dilute it yourself, but sometimes convenience is worth the cost. Look for larger containers of ready-made formulas that sport handy spray nozzles if you’re planning to hose down large areas like an entire driveway, lawn, or large garden.

Selective or Non-Selective

Not all weed killers are created equal. If you’re applying a chemical to your driveway or sidewalk, it’s likely you want something non-selective that will go scorched earth on any plant in its path. However, if you’re trying to eliminate weeds from your lawn or garden, you need a selective formula that targets certain weeds so it won’t kill grass or prevent seeds from germinating.

“That leaves us with two basic groups of herbicides for use on lawns: herbicides for broadleaf plants like dandelions and herbicides for grassy weeds such as crabgrass,” says Mann. Each has its advantages and disadvantages. “To choose the right one, do your research well ahead of purchase. Or if that’s something you’re not inclined to do, contact a National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) member professional to do it for you.”

Size

Some of the ready-made mixes come in hefty, gallon containers that top out at 8 pounds or heavier. If that’s a concern of yours, choose a smaller size product container that you can cart around the yard without strain.

Weather Resistance

The last thing you want is to apply weed killer and have it get washed down the storm drain before it has a chance to sink into the soil and be effective. Pay attention to drying times as noted on the labels and look for something that will dry in 30 minutes or less for high-traffic sidewalks and driveways.

How We Selected Weed Killers

In addition to conducting thorough product research and scouring customer reviews, I connected with lawn care and landscaping professional Mann for advice about identifying and using the most effective weed killer.

Below are a wide range of weed killers, from pre-emergents that keep weeds from popping up in the first place to broadleaf herbicides that target invasive greenery. In addition, I paid special attention to singling out the right spray in a variety of types, from non-selective killers that last months on sidewalks and driveways to organic, non-toxic sprays safe to use around vegetable gardens and flower beds.

Last but not least, I put several of these weed killers to the test on my own gravel RV pad that’s become an active breeding ground for unsightly, sprawling weeds of all varieties. Previously, my spouse attempted flame weeding the area. This involves a propane torch dangerously close to our lawn. I can confirm that the weed killers we recommend below provide an effective and much less hazardous alternative to our previous trial-by-fire approach. Read on for the best weed killers of 2024.

Concentrate Weed & Grass Killer

Compare-N-Save dominates this category, and it’s so praised. This concentrate is affordable and highly effective—just 3 tablespoons of it mixed with a gallon of water can cover up to 300 square feet of land. The full bottle covers up to 25,000 square feet, so it will likely last multiple seasons. You shouldn’t exceed two applications per year, and you should wait at least 30 days between applications, though.

You can apply the Compare-N-Save concentrate near flower beds, vegetable, and fruit gardens, but you should wait at least 21 days before eating any produce from a garden where you spray it.

Since this formula also kills grass, you will want to avoid spraying it on your lawn. But it can remove grasses from unwanted areas like pathways, driveways, or around gardens.

Shop Now Concentrate Weed & Grass Killer amazon.com $42.99

Weed & Grass Killer

If you want a spray to demolish weeds but one that is also toxin-free and safe to use around pets and children, this Green Gobbler formula is worth checking out. You can eliminate any type of weed in a matter of hours with full results in less than 24.

The Green Gobbler’s magic comes from its high acetic acid content, which can target crabgrass, dandelions, clover weeds, white clover, moss, and more. This spray is safe to use in residential, commercial, and agricultural zones, or wherever you'd like to give weeds the boot. Use it on driveways, sidewalks, mulch beds, and more. This organic spray is not for use on large areas of the lawn, though—it will kill healthy grass, too.

This Green Gobbler spray comes with a 100-percent-satisfaction guarantee, so if it isn't a fit for you, you can get your money back.

Shop Now Weed & Grass Killer amazon.com $29.98

Grass & Weed Control with Root Kill

If you’re in a hurry to blast weeds, but still want an eco-friendly option, this Natria formula has your back. The non-selective herbicide kills weeds top to bottom, roots included, in a matter of minutes.

Simply spray directly on weeds until foliage is wet, and let the Natria work its deadly magic. This bottle can treat areas up to 450 square feet, making it perfect for flower beds, driveways, pebbled areas, patios, and walkways; once the spray is applied, the area can be reseeded just five days later. You can’t use Natria on your lawn, though, because it will destroy your grass, along with the weeds.

Shop Now Grass & Weed Control with Root Kill amazon.com $31.99

Pet-Safe Weed Killer Spray

This all-natural eco-friendly spray is safe for animals, humans, and the environment—and yet it kills weeds dead. Pet owners and bird watchers are especially wowed by both its effectiveness and safety. Just spray targeted areas and you’ll see results within hours.

This is best suited for weedy areas around flower beds, shrubs, trees, driveways, fence lines, foundations, and more, but don’t spray it on grass, as it will kill your lawn, too.

Bonus: Unlike many sprays, this one has a pleasantly citrusy scent.

And second bonus: A portion of each sale is donated to animal shelters.)

Shop Now Pet-Safe Weed Killer Spray amazon.com $29.95

Concentrate for Lawns

Weeds don’t discriminate which sometimes requires a weed killer that you can spread across your entire lawn—without killing your grass. This concentrate is both highly effective at killing weeds and gentle on your grass, ultimately presenting you with a beautiful, green lawn.

One bottle of this concentrate covers up to 5,000 square feet when diluted with water. It will kill crabgrass, dandelion, clover, yellow nutsedge, and more—up to 253 other types of weeds while ensuring that your lawn grows full and healthy.

Roundup is guaranteed to kill the weed down to the root with a full refund available with proof of purchase. You can also purchase Roundup for Lawns in a ready-to-spray formula that does not require dilution.

Shop Now Concentrate for Lawns walmart.com $20.46

Shake 'N Feed All Purpose Plant Food Plus Weed Preventer

Need to prevent weeds and boost plant growth in your vegetable or flower garden? Tackle both problems at a bargain with Miracle-Gro’s pellets. Applying in spring offers an easy way to get both a pre-emergent weed killer and nutrients into the soil, promoting a healthier environment for your best growing season to take root.

The clear drawback to this particular approach is that it won’t address an existing weed problem and it does require a little elbow grease to work the pellets into the soil. However, if the goal is simply to do less weeding in your garden this summer, then Miracle-Gro’s weed preventer fits the bill.

Shop Now Shake 'N Feed All Purpose Plant Food Plus Weed Preventer amazon.com $22.00

Total Vegetation Control

This weed killer will destroy your current weeds and make sure they stay dead. This glyphosate solution will banish weeds, brambles, and invasive plants, and keep them away by attacking them from the root up.

A one-gallon bottle can cover up to 17,297 square feet, but be aware that this is a non-selective formula so it's best not to spread it on your garden or use it too liberally on your grass, as it will kill the plants you want to grow, too. Protection lasts for up to one year.

Shop Now Total Vegetation Control amazon.com $87.95

Captain Jack’s Deadweed Brew

Looking for a glyphosate-free weed killer that’s safe to use around flower, vegetable gardens, and other landscaping? Bonide Captain Jack’s Deadweed Brew is a new breed of weed killer worth a try.

While you’ll have to invest in reapplying Deadweed Brew every few weeks, it promises to be rainfast in three hours and the battery-powered sprayer is a nice perk for a relatively hefty container.

While non-selective, this weed killer is primarily a herbicide soap so it’s safe to replant sprayed areas in as few as five days after application.

Shop Now Captain Jack’s Deadweed Brew amazon.com $27.97 Kaz Weida

Ready-to-Spray Weed Control for Lawns

This Bio-Advanced Ready-to-Spray Weed Killer is both affordable and effective. Less than $17, it covers up to 7,500 square feet and not only does this formula kill weeds, but it prevents them from growing back for up to six months.

The 20-ounce container is ready to use once you attach a hose. This will automatically dilute the solution as you spray it on the desired area. Since this weed killer was specifically designed for use on lawns, it will kill weeds while otherwise leaving your grass healthy and green.

This spray should be applied when the temperature is between 50 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and is rainproof within one hour of application.

Shop Now Ready-to-Spray Weed Control for Lawns lowes.com $16.48

Weed & Grass Killer

If you’re only trying to spot treat a few weeds on the sidewalk, Spectracide’s Weed & Grass Killer is ideal. Rainproof in as little as 15 minutes, this formula is effective against all broadleaf weeds, plants, and grasses. Plus, Spectracide guarantees you’ll see results in as little as three hours.

The downside to this non-selective killer is that it isn’t discriminating so it will kill pretty much any plant it comes in contact with. That means you’ll have to shield desirable plants or grass along the side of your walk with a tarp or piece of cardboard when you spray.

Shop Now Weed & Grass Killer amazon.com $6.00

Ready-To-Use Max Control 365

If you want to spray your driveway and be done with it for the season, Roundup Max Control 365 promises to be your go-to weed killer. Weeds, brambles, invasive plants—Roundup claims they’ll die and stay dead for up to one year.

With visible results in 12 hours and rainproof in as little as 30 minutes, this formula works quickly and effectively. However, if coming in contact with glyphosate is a concern, steer clear because this product packs a heavy dose, 1 percent, of the chemical.

Shop Now Ready-To-Use Max Control 365 amazon.com $50.00

Expert Agronomist and Landscape Pro Bob Mann Gives This Guidance on Weed Killers

How long after spraying is weed killer safe?

In the pesticide world, this is known as a restricted-entry interval and is specifically spelled out in the label directions of the pesticide you’re using.

For lawn care uses, this is usually limited to keeping others out of the area while applying and allowing sprays to dry before using the lawn again. This may be just a few minutes or it could be hours, depending upon the weather. Again, read the package label for parameters.

How long does weed killer stay active once on the ground?

Herbicides generally don’t stay around in the environment for very long. The duration that they’re effective may only be a few days to a few weeks, and those characteristics are specific to the individual product. Because of that, you need to carefully identify the weed that you are trying to control. Identifying dandelions and crabgrass is pretty easy but there are some difficult ones out there. Again, if you can’t nail down an ID, ask a professional to help.

When is the best time to apply weed killer?

The best time to apply an herbicide is when the weed you are targeting is both growing and vulnerable. Some weeds, like dandelions, are very easy to control. Other weeds, like ground ivy, are especially difficult to control and require specific herbicides applied at specific times during the year in order to be successful.

Some weeds, such as crabgrass, are referred to as annuals meaning they complete their life cycle within a single growing season. Therefore, crabgrass is best controlled as it germinates early in the season. That is why you see marketing for crabgrass control first thing in the spring.

Once crabgrass has had a chance to start developing, especially once the summer heat sets in, it’s a difficult weed to control.

How often should I apply weed killer?

Follow this maxim: more is not better. For every pesticide product sold in the U.S., there are detailed directions on how to use it contained on the product’s label. Carefully read, understand, and follow the label's directions.

How do I find out my lawn type?

In the U.S., there are two broad classifications of turf grasses: warm-season grasses and cool season grasses. As you may guess, the warm-season grasses grow best in the southern tier of states while the cool season grasses grow best in the northern tier.

In between the two tiers is an area known as the Transition Zone. Think of it as being a stripe across the country at the latitude of Washington, D.C.—in which both warm season and cool season grasses mix.

Within each classification of grasses, there are many different species that are used for lawns. The differences between them are subtle and nuanced. Knowing where to obtain accurate and helpful information is the key. The Cooperative Extension Services attached to state universities are a wellspring of knowledge not only on how to identify grasses, but how to use herbicides safely.

A word about pesticides…

For accurate and unbiased information on pesticides, the National Pesticide Information Center is the place to look. Hosted by Oregon State University and funded through a grant from the EPA, the NPIC has an extensive website of pesticide related information. If you have a specific question about pesticides, you can reach out to them by phone at 1-800-858-7378.

Kaz Weida

You Might Also Like