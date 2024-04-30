Level Up Your Leafy Friends With the Best Grow Lights for Thriving Plants



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



It doesn’t matter if you’re caring for a ZZ plant or a cactus: Plants need sunlight to survive. And if you’re living in an apartment devoid of sunlight or don’t have an outdoor space to garden, grow lights can help. These nifty devices can supplement sunshine for your plant collection by encouraging growth in dimly lit areas and better utilize your living space. You can also use them to start seed trays and provide strong sunlight replacement for succulents and cacti. Plus, they’re powerful enough to use in your closet or basement.

Though many are purely functional and prioritize tech over design, newer options can accent your décor and style. They’re also reliable and use LEDs, which, according to plant expert Erik Runkle, Ph.D. and Professor of Horticulture at Michigan State University, have longer lifespans, produce less heat, and are more energy-efficient than fluorescent bulbs. We found the best grow lights to satisfy your green thumb by researching the field, consulting experts, and doing some hands-on testing.

The Best Grow Lights for Plants

What To Consider

Why Use Grow Lights?

Grow lights may be a no-brainer for those who live under cloudy skies for part of the year. But if you’ve got a green thumb and reside where there’s consistent and reliable sunlight, you may still benefit from using one. Plantfluencer and blogger Houseplant Guru, Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, tells us that even in brightly sunlit homes, grow lights can help plants grow symmetrically and foster more robust blooming. Fully covering your plants with grow lights mimics the sunshine without the worry of obstructions or shadows, promoting photosynthesis, the process in which plants use sunlight to synthesize foods from carbon dioxide and water.

Grow lights also better utilize living space. Steinkopf says: “If your windows are already full of plants, grow lights give you more room to grow. You can use them in your basement, an unused room, or even a closet.” She recommends them as a great way to germinate seeds and grow vegetables indoors, especially during cloudier seasons.

Runkle says grow lights are also helpful for “growing low-light plants throughout the year, such as phalaenopsis orchids, ferns, and African violets.” He also advises sticking with grow lights that are UL listed and, ideally, damp-proof, as they can tolerate high humidity and dust.



Efficiency

The efficiency of your grow lights depends on the type of plant underneath them and whether the light offers a full spectrum or a ranged color spectrum to support different growth stages.

Positioning and Timing

According to PBS, you’ll want to position grow lights about 12 to 30 inches away from your plant’s soil, moving it closer if the plant needs bright and direct sunlight and farther away for low light or to simulate indirect sunlight. Correctly positioning your grow lights is essential, as too much light can scorch leaves and not enough will prevent your plants from producing chlorophyll, which can turn leaves from green to yellow. If you’re using a hanging light, it’s best to position it directly over the plant. For panels and fixed angled lights, rotate your plants daily so the light has time to hit each section.

Plants need rest, as does your energy usage, so it’s unwise to leave your grow light on all day—after all, the sun isn’t up for that long, either. Use one for roughly 8 to 15 hours daily, with the lower end reserved for low-light plants and the higher for tropical plants, cacti, and culinary herbs. Some grow lights feature timers so you can schedule the cadence of your artificial sun’s rays. But if yours doesn’t have one built in, they’re inexpensive and readily available on Amazon.

As for the needs of your specific plants? Look for online guides. If you want to know how much light your indoor plant may need, Soltech and Bloomscape have helpful primers.

Light Spectrum

Grow lights often advertise their light spectrums, which indicate the waves of the light emitted from its bulbs. Light wavelengths are measured in nanometers, abbreviated as nm, and sometimes shown on packaging as spectrographs. Any grow light with a wavelength in the 400-700 nm range is considered optimum for most plants. These are full-spectrum lights, and we recommend using only them.

Trevor Raab

Narrow spectrum lights are noted for serious gardeners and plant nerds who need to support different stages of development. Blue-light spectrum (450-490 nm) grow lights are used for early-stage growth and cultivating compact, stocky plants for ground coverage. Red-light spectrum (600-700 nm) is ideal for the flowering and fruit stages.

White light encompasses all colors in the spectrum, which is why full-spectrum lights help grow plants indoors. Although light outside the visible spectrum doesn’t contribute to photosynthesis, it’s still beneficial. Ultraviolet light can affect flower scent and leaf color, and far-red light (700-750 nm) can increase leaf size and cause plants to “stretch” tall and thin.

Runkle says if you want to ensure you’re delivering sufficiently high-intensity light, you can measure it using a quantum sensor. This sensor can accurately read a light’s photosynthetic photon flux density (PPFD, and more on that below). “Look for packaging information on the amount of emitted light (measured in lumens or, ideally, micromoles per second (expressed as μmol×s–1),” he says. “The higher the value, the more light emitted by the fixture; thus, the fewer you need to deliver a desired intensity.”

PPF

Photosynthetic photon flux, or PPF, measures the number of photons (particles of light) available to drive plant photosynthesis. PPF is a standard unit used to measure the efficacy of grow lights for indoor horticulture. This is often (but not always) indicated on a grow light’s packaging or description. Aim for higher PPF levels when possible, as this will deliver more photons that a plant can use for growth. You’ll sometimes see PPF expressed as PPFD.



Wattage and Lumens

Wattage and lumens are listed on a grow light, though neither gives a complete picture of how adequate it is. The higher a light’s wattage, the more powerful the light. That light’s glow strength is measured in lumens, abbreviated as lm, which translates into how much light the human eye perceives. Wattage and lumens don’t translate to a plant’s ability to absorb light, which makes it grow, but they’re two specs worth considering for personal comfort levels and living spaces.

Styles

A spread-style hanging panel to mount or suspend under a shelf is a solid option for the most growth coverage. These are excellent for bundled plants and herbs that need to share space. You can also buy a stand with a light panel with adjustable height and light angles, ideal for kitchen gardens or taller plants. Those with a more design-savvy approach can choose from stylish hanging pendants or standalone light bulbs (called grow bulbs) to screw into existing fixtures without sacrificing personal style.

Connectivity

Many grow lights string together like Christmas lights—a bonus if you need more coverage. This provides ample lighting without requiring multiple outlets and is excellent for mounting on shelving. There is a maximum number of lights you can typically safely connect—two to six among the grow lights we cover.

How We Selected



With a century-long legacy of researching and testing various gear, gadgets, and appliances, Popular Mechanics has established itself as a trusted source for finding reliable products. The (home) garden variety is no exception. To find the best grow lights for indoor gardens and houseplants, we researched the field, consulted experts, and applied a combination of scientific knowledge and hands-on experience. We asked plantfluencer and author Steinkopf and Runkle, Ph.D., and professor in Horticulture at Michigan State University, for grow light buying advice, and conducted extensive research to identify the most reliable products within the field. The grow lights in this guide were chosen based on style, durability, user feedback, efficiency, and use case. We also considered affordability and ease of use to cater to various indoor gardening needs.

For the latest update to this guide, I tested three grow lights over a month: Soltech’s Aspect pendant, Rise Garden’s Indoor Personal Garden starter kit, and AeroGarden’s Grow Light Panel. For testing, I placed each light in our office basement and gave them four plants to feed artificial sunlight, including one pothos, an aloe plant, a succulent, and a nameless tropical plant (likely a variant of calathea) that was in poor shape, and, for transparency’s sake, died because I forgot to water it for an entire week. Oops. The goal was to see if each plant would survive in an otherwise dark basement. Sure enough, only one plant died—though it wasn’t any light’s fault.

I kept the Aspect pendant light spotlighting the succulent on a timer for 15 hours a day, roughly 12 inches above its soil, because I knew it could handle the constant heat. The pothos and the aloe plant were underneath the AeroGarden Grow Light Panel, which shone for 8 hours at least four days a week. Because we’re on a hybrid work schedule, I was worried they’d have died via lack of sunlight on days I wasn’t in the office. Luckily, the pothos and aloe plants are robust and thrive with intermittent sunlight.

For the Rise Garden starter kit, I followed the packaging instructions and let four seed pods sit in water for a week. After they sprouted, I placed each pod in the main housing compartment and let their roots sit in water. From there, I monitored them weekly to see how they each vegetable and herb fared. Surprisingly, each vastly grew despite the fact that I never turned the garden light off.

Matt Crisara, resident plant daddy and test editor, separately tested the Rosseau Plant Care’s White Pendant Grow Light at home, which we’ve included below. It’s another stylish option that he used over a week and compared to his beloved Aspect from Soltech.

The Grove Grow Light

Available in black and white, Soltech’s Grove is a minimalist, no-frills light with exceptional power, excellent style, and a solid 5-year warranty. Its touch control power let us dim its warmth simply by pinching the metal fixture. Each end is capped with magnetic brackets that hold the light in place and lets you angle the light as needed, which is great for anyone who wants to mount the light on surfaces other than a ceiling. Speaking of mounting, it’s easy, too, as the Grove requires only adhesives to fix to a surface (though it also comes with screws and a single wall anchor).

We love this light for its elevated design and style. Still, it may be overkill for anyone seeking an LED grow light purely for functionality—this is best for anyone concerned with growing plants while maintaining a stylish home. Price aside, some reviews say the magnet brackets are pretty weak. But in terms of reliability, it’s durable and built for the long haul.

Shop Now The Grove Grow Light amazon.com $130.00

T8 Full-Spectrum LED Grow Light (6-Pack)

These versatile full-spectrum LED grow lights are available in 2- and 4-foot six-packs, making them a great value buy for mounting on shelves or along closet walls. They string together and mount via either adhesive strips or screws or hung via wiring. All hardware is included, too. Each 42-watt light boasts a claimed 50,000-hour lifespan.

Each T8 has a hooded reflector to aim the light downward, though a few reviewers say they’re flimsy and prefer to take them off. Another downside is that the lights aren’t dimmable, and the bulbs are narrow, so they may not offer as broad coverage as other higher-priced options. These are great for someone looking to load up lights for a few plants or a few rows of lined-up greenery on shelving or a countertop.

Shop Now T8 Full-Spectrum LED Grow Light (6-Pack) amazon.com $99.99

Aspect Grow Light (Small)

The Aspect is the most aesthetically pleasing light on this list, lending it a sought-after hype from the design-forward crowd. It’s got the power to match it, however, which is surprising for those who assume the Aspect puts form over function.

Available in black and white and small (20 watts, 5.8 inches tall) and large (40 watts, 7 inches), it’s a powerful light that’s durable, bright, and super stylish. It features a heavy-duty, 15-inch, fabric-covered cord that hides the otherwise dull wiring of a typical grow light. It also includes an outlet timer for scheduling plant support, wall fairleads, and a hook to keep the cord in place. Best of it, this light uses an LED chip rather than a bulb, giving it a claimed 15-year lifespan as opposed to the typical 7.

During my hands-on time with the Aspect, I found the light hefty and its metal housing very tough. Hard plastics reinforce its LED chips to prevent breakage in case it ever falls, and the extra-long fabric cord is unlikely to fray through use, given its quality stitching. The lamp kept warm (not hot!), and even though I tested its smaller size, it had an incredibly bright spotlighting effect—enough to bleed light into a wide radius. While I only tested this over a single plant on a countertop, it’s certainly strong enough to engulf a tall monstera or a tree in its broad light.

“Soltech’s Aspect is the perfect example of getting what you pay for,” says Crisara, who’s owned and used an Aspect light for over two years. “Despite being the most expensive light we tested, it’s one of the best. While other grow lights emit a cooler light temperature, sometimes even putting out red tones, the Aspect puts out a warm and cozy (4,000-Kelvin) light—all while producing comparable results. This makes your space more inviting for plants and house guests without looking like an underground grow house.”

Shop Now Aspect Grow Light (Small) amazon.com $149.99 Trevor Raab

Personal Garden and Starter Kit Grow Light

This freestanding personal garden maximizes growth space at such a small footprint, making it excellent for countertops and tiny spaces. Its incorporation of natural elements also makes it stylish, like a trendy kitchen appliance or something out of a Design Within Reach catalog. Best of all, its set-it-and-forget-it approach to indoor gardening makes it an awesome pick for beginners. This is an excellent grow light solution to those wanting a tiny garden and who don’t mind starting from zero, but only if you can swing its cost.

The Personal Garden and Starter Kit comes packaged with eight pods stuffed with various plant seeds (four types of lettuces, four types of herbs) that’ll grow within 30 days. The bottom of this freestanding garden has a pod tray and a watcher catcher. Just start your pods in a small plastic nursery (included), wait 7 days for them to sprout, then fill the catcher up with water and place each sprouted pod into the pod tray.

The accompanying app reminds you when it’s time to add nutrients to the water, plus you can adjust light settings to ensure it gets an optimal amount of artificial sunshine to yield a good harvest.

I tested this personal garden kit over the course of 30 days and found it easy to grow from seed to plant and, despite its large packaging, simple to assemble. After reading various user reviews that said the garden gets pretty crowded when growing eight pods at once, I opted to only grow four, which provided ample space for the vegetables to breathe.

This is a solid starter kit that doesn’t require more than a few glances at its directions, and although I couldn’t find any info about wattage on its packaging, the light was bright enough to grow a tiny garden in our dark office basement. Also, surprisingly, it’s durable though it’s made with mostly plastic. Extra seed pods are roughly $24 per 12-pack. But if you’re looking for a kit to house your already-sprouted starter plants, this isn’t it.

Shop Now Personal Garden and Starter Kit Grow Light amazon.com $349.00 Trevor Raab

LED Grow Light Panel

AeroGarden is best known for its awesome indoor hydroponic gardens, but the brand also makes freestanding grow lights. This model can either fit on a countertop or work suspended above plants via the included carabiner hanging system. If you choose to stand it up, you can adjust its height by extending each leg, and you can angle the light on its swivel as needed (and it can rotate a full 360 degrees, too). It’s an excellent choice for seed trays, featuring blue-, red-, and white-light LEDs.

During testing, I found its light to provide ample brightness, and its packaging very sleek and lightweight. I love how it packs down flat. Its legs, however, feel flimsy. And in terms of robustness, this one feels like it’s made of weak plastic—I’m not sure it’ll survive a big drop. Its cord is also very basic and thin, which also lends it a cheap look.

Shop Now LED Grow Light Panel amazon.com $86.99 Trevor Raab

White Pendant Grow Light

Keeping with its simple name, Rosseau Plant Care’s pendant grow light is well-designed that works just as well. You’ll notice it puts out a nice white light—not as warm as the Soltech—which is much easier on the eyes than other grow lights that emit red and blue light. At the same time that these different tones are supposedly better for your plants, they always made my living space feel quite antiseptic, almost like a hospital room. They’re really the antithesis of cozy, which makes things difficult if you’re looking to create an inviting space with your happy houseplants.

However, this light’s clear party piece is its adjustable beam angle, which allows you to make its cone of light bigger or smaller. This level of adjustment (between 16 and 60 degrees) is a fantastic addition that I’ve never seen any other grow light offer. It gives you the freedom to adjust the coverage of your light and its intensity.

Last but not least, the grow light includes built-in slits that allow you to angle it toward your plant with a string and hook; this setup increases coverage and effectively doubles its potency compared to shining top-down on your plants, as the top leaves would typically soak up most of the light. This issue is often tackled with a track-light system, but Rousseau’s novel solution is much more affordable. However, because I’m a bit pedantic, I left the light perfectly straight up and down because, well, I like the way it looks. Sorry, plants.

Shop Now White Pendant Grow Light rousseauplant.care $160.00

T5 Light Timer System Grow Light

If you’re growing fewer plants and don’t want to handle mounting or hanging lights, this freestanding grow light is basic and practical. It has a pulley system attached to the suspended full-spectrum fluorescent that can be lowered for seedlings and raised for bushy plants. There’s also a 2-inch stand extension for tall plants, plus a 6-foot grounded cord with a switch, and, unlike most picks on our list, it comes with its own timer.

The stand takes up minimal space and comes in two sizes, but the fluorescent bulb isn’t as effective for coverage as other options—it’s quite narrow. Several reviews say it’s flimsy and the clamps that hold the pulley-light system in place are weak. The centered bulb, however, is great for making plants reach if you’re trying to re-correct the posture of your greenery for symmetry.

Shop Now T5 Light Timer System Grow Light amazon.com $49.79

Adjustable-Spectrum LED Grow Light

This Feit Electric grow light has an adjustable light spectrum, letting you customize the lighting to promote photosynthesis during different growth stages, including blue light for vegetative growth and red light for flowering and fruiting. Like other LEDs, it generates minimal heat. But this one, in particular, claims a lifespan of up to 22.8 years, which is longer than any light on this list.

You can also adjust the intensity of the light output, spotlighting a specific radius of artificial sunshine as needed. It comes with chains, hooks, and screws for mounting or hanging off a surface. With its plug-and-play design and intuitive controls, growers can quickly integrate the light into their indoor gardening setup. This is a solid, easygoing light for quick setups.

Shop Now Adjustable-Spectrum LED Grow Light homedepot.com $68.47

You Might Also Like