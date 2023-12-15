The 10 Best Chef’s Knives Under $100

If you’re tired of dealing with old, dull kitchen knives you can’t even remember purchasing, it’s time to level up to something new. And trust me, you don’t need to be a master chef to appreciate a good knife. We’ve all been there, holding on to blades with mysterious edges that have long lost their sharpness (for reasons we can’t put into words). But let me assure you, making the leap to a high-quality chef’s knife is an investment well worth it.

Why? Because chef’s knives are designed for everyday use, from effortlessly slicing through veggies to tackling a hearty piece of meat, and you don’t need a culinary degree to appreciate the value they bring to your kitchen. It’s time to bid farewell to outdated blades you’ve held onto for far too long, and hello to a chef’s knife that does it all — without breaking the bank. Your kitchen (and your meals) will thank you!

KT: Kitchen Chef's Knives

Misen Short Chef Knife

Misen Short Chef Knife $60 (was $70)

Forget about cluttered knife sets — Misen designed this knife to do it all with its hybrid Japanese- and German-style blade. Our editors love it, and it's no surprise why. Whether you're building your knife collection or just need an upgrade, grab this high-quality knife while it's on sale.

Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's 8-Inch Knife

Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's 8-Inch Knife $39.42 (was $46)

Priced at under $50, this chef's knife is an absolute standout. Raved about by editors, it boasts impressive sharpness that holds up exceptionally well, ensuring smooth slicing and dicing. Plus, its comfortable and grippy handle adds to the overall kitchen experience. "While it’s not going to win many awards in the looks department, the blade is sharp (and stays that way) and cuts cleanly," says The Kitchn contributor Katie Leaird, who tested the knife herself.

Sabatier Stainless Steel Edgekeeper 8-Inch Chef Knife with Sleeve

Sabatier Stainless Steel Edgekeeper 8-Inch Chef Knife with Sleeve $25.61

The Sabatier Chef's Knife is a budget-friendly steal at just $25 and an editor favorite for its resemblance to pricier Japanese brands. Crafted from a single piece of stainless steel, it's designed for easy hand-washing and smooth action in the kitchen. The handle has a secure grip, and the included protective sheath with a built-in sharpener makes it a top choice for quality and value.

Everyday Chef’s Knife

Everyday Chef’s Knife $55 (was $70)

A favorite among our team, this stunning 8-inch blade is not just a looker — it excels in performance, too. Crafted from premium German stainless steel, it effortlessly handles everything from cubing cold butter to slicing tough spaghetti squash and mincing onions. Even after months of daily use, the blade remains sharp, and the handle stays comfortable, making it a safe choice for any cooking project.

Imarku 8-Inch Chef's Knife

Imarku 8-Inch Chef's Knife $26.99 (was $69.99)

Priced at just $27 on sale, this option is a budget-friendly gem for those who appreciate quality without the hefty price tag. As senior commerce editor Ian attests, "I have a ton of knives, and while I love my santokus, nakiris, and German-style blades, I find myself reaching for the Imarku time and time again because of its sharp edge, comfortable handle, and ability to tackle almost every kitchen cutting task I encounter."

Chef's Knife

Chef's Knife $50

This editor-loved knife is ideal for chopping veggies and slicing your favorite meats. Crafted from fully forged chromium German steel, it combines precision and durability for a top-notch cutting experience. "This particular chef’s knife has given me confidence for tougher chopping tasks and is actually really fun to use for slicing into snappy, crunchy veggies or greens," says The Kitchn contributor Danielle St. Pierre, who tried the knife herself.

Global 8" Chef's Knife

Global 8" Chef's Knife $99.95 (was $159)

The Global 8" Chef's Knife was an Anthony Bourdain favorite and a Cyber Weekend sensation that earned its place in countless carts. Crafted in Japan from the finest Cromova 18 stainless steel, this knife is perfectly balanced, razor-sharp, and a true workhorse for meal prep.

Zwilling Four Star 8-Inch Chef's Knife

Zwilling Four Star 8-Inch Chef's Knife $49.99 (was $139.99)

This chef's knife is a favorite among both home cooks and pros for a reason: it works well. This 8-inch knife is designed for optimal balance, safe slicing, and enhanced blade strength, making it your go-to tool. Plus, it's entirely dishwasher-safe for hassle-free prep and cleanup.

Mercer Culinary Renaissance, 8-Inch Chef's Knife

Mercer Culinary Renaissance, 8-Inch Chef's Knife $56.06

From Mercer's Culinary Renaissance Series, this chef's knife showcases both quality and design. Crafted with high-carbon German cutlery steel, it has a lightweight, ergonomic handle with a comfy grip. Perfect for chopping, mincing, and cutting, it's your go-to for everything from onions to herbs. Just hand wash it with mild soap to keep it at its best — no dishwasher is needed.

Material The 8" Knife

Material The 8" Knife $80

Built with three layers of high-carbon and corrosion-resistant stainless Japanese steel, this pretty knife is a favorable pick. It's not only sharp but also practical, featuring a comfortable grip for easy handling. Transform your kitchen with a knife that effortlessly balances performance and style (and comes in four beautiful colors!).