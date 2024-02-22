10 Affordable Spring Break Destinations in the U.S. and Mexico

These are the most affordable places to visit for spring break this year, according to Priceline.

Craving a spring break escape? Join the club: According to a recent study, more than one in 10 Americans are planning a spring break trip this year. That said, your vacation doesn’t have to break the bank. In fact, travelers can score some incredible deals in locales across North America. To help take the stress out of planning, we teamed up with Priceline to round up the most affordable spring break destinations in the U.S. and Mexico based on average nightly hotel rates.

And even though spring break is around the corner, it’s not too late to snag savings. According to Maria Beehner, a travel agent at Marvelous Mouse Travels, booking a last-minute deal may just be the way to go this spring break — as long as you can “be flexible with the destination.” What’s more, she says, “while you might not get the hotel or resort you had your heart set on,” you might be able to score a last-minute bargain with a deep discount. It’s also a good idea to research free or low-cost activities and look into multi-attraction passes in each destination to save money during your trip.

From beautiful beach retreats to eclectic urban escapes, here are the 10 most affordable places to go for spring break in the U.S. and Mexico this year, according to the average nightly hotel rates pulled by Priceline.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Average nightly hotel rate: $117

For a family-friendly escape that won’t break the bank, look no further than Pigeon Forge, which is nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. The small city is best known for being the home of Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s resort complex, with a theme park, water park, two hotels, and a seemingly endless amount of live music and entertainment offerings. Other family-friendly attractions in the area include the WonderWorks indoor amusement park, The Island in Pigeon Forge (a sprawling entertainment, dining, and shopping complex complete with a 200-foot-high observation wheel), and the thrilling Rocky Top Mountain Coaster.

Guadalajara, Mexico

Average nightly hotel rate: $117

Guadalajara is the only Mexican destination on this list. And while many folks equate spring break in Mexico with Cancun or Cabo, this underrated city — Mexico’s second-largest by population, which is also considered the country’s cultural center — can certainly hold its own. What’s more, Guadalajara is famous for its rich history, tequila, mariachi music (which is said to have originated here), and its vibrant design and food scenes. Speaking of the latter, must-visit spots include Birriería las 9 Esquinas for birria and La Postrería for exquisite desserts.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average nightly hotel rate: $130

Don’t sleep on Oklahoma City, where cowboy culture reigns supreme thanks to a bevy of attractions like the National Cowboy Museum, horse shows, cattle auctions, and indoor rodeos and bull riding. Downtown, the opulent First National Center offers a selection of buzzy bars and restaurants like the swanky Stock & Bond steakhouse and The Library of Distilled Spirits (a cocktail bar housed inside the building’s old bank vault), and a luxury hotel, aptly named The National. So, what are you waiting for? Pick up a pair of cowboy boots at Little Joe's Boots, snag a custom hat at Shorty's Caboy Hattery, and hit the ground running.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Average nightly hotel rate: $142

While Vegas may seem like a vacation destination exclusively reserved for high-rollers, it can be enjoyed on a budget thanks to an abundance of free things to do, including catching the show at the Fountains of Bellagio, admiring gallery-worthy art at the Aria, or taking a self-guided tour of a chocolate factory. Plus, extravagant Vegas buffets, such as Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan, offer great bang for your buck with all-day brunch from $47 per adult. Pro tip: Pick a hotel with a pool so you can spend days soaking up the sun without having to spend any money. According to Priceline, Las Vegas is also one of the most affordable spring break destinations in the U.S. and Mexico based on airfare, with round-trip flights clocking in at $303, on average.

Kissimmee, Florida

Average nightly hotel rate: $142

Budget-conscious travelers looking to visit the theme parks without breaking the bank may opt to make their base here, just south of Orlando. Beyond the theme parks, the city offers its fair share of noteworthy attractions, including the nostalgia-inducing Old Town entertainment district and the lush Kissimmee Lakefront Park, where biking, hiking, and fishing opportunities abound. To get here, you’ll fly into Orlando, which also made Priceline’s list of the most affordable spring break destinations based on airfare, with round-trip flights coming in at $298, on average.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Average nightly hotel rate: $150

This beloved family vacation destination gets more than 200 days of sunshine per year. Beautiful weather combined with 60 miles of shoreline make Myrtle Beach one of America’s best beach getaways. Beyond the sand, travelers can ride the 200-foot-tall SkyWheel, stroll the boardwalk, go golfing or mini-golfing (there are dozens of courses to choose from), and check out shopping and entertainment complexes like Broadway at the Beach and Barefoot Landing.

Portland, Oregon

Average nightly hotel rate: $151

This eclectic Oregon city is known for biking (there are hundreds of miles of greenways, bike lanes, and dedicated paths) and brews (travelers can choose from roughly 70 breweries). Spring is among the best times to visit since the weather is mild (think: highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid-40s, depending on the month), and there are fewer crowds — not to mention cheaper hotel rates — compared to the summer high season. Beautiful blooms, which can be found at spots like the International Rose Test Garden and the Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden, are just the icing on the cake. Outdoor enthusiasts can also take advantage of ample scenic hiking areas such as Forest Park, Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge, and the Instagram-worthy Multnomah Falls, about a half-hour drive from downtown.

Houston, Texas

Average nightly hotel rate: $152

Houston offers so much to see and do for every type of traveler, making it an excellent pick for an affordable long weekend escape. Of course, no trip to Space City is complete without a visit to the Space Center, which offers access to astronaut training facilities, the Starship Gallery (home to multiple spacecraft), an epic collection of spacesuits, and Independence Plaza (where you can go inside a shuttle replica). Then, continue on to the massive Museum of Natural Science before shopping at The Galleria or retreating to the outdoors at the tranquil Hermann Park, Discovery Green, or McGovern Centennial Gardens. Finally, when hunger calls, options abound: As America’s most diverse city, Houston is home to an abundance of different cuisines — from West African staples at ChópnBlok to Korean-Mexican fusion at Coreanos — making it one of the top food cities in America.

Dallas, Texas

Average nightly hotel rate: $161

Dallas truly shines in the spring, with sunny, warm (read: not humid or sweltering) weather. During this time, travelers can attend outdoor events such as Dallas Blooms, which neighbors the expansive and beloved White Rock Lake, or enjoy an afternoon at Klyde Warren Park downtown. Other must-visit attractions include the fun-for-all-ages and highly interactive Perot Museum of Nature and Science as well as The Dallas Museum of Art and the Nasher Sculpture Center. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, enjoy some tacos from Revolver Taco Lounge and Taco y Vino or Texas barbecue at Terry Black's and Lockhart Smokehouse. We also recommend exploring beyond downtown: In fact, the city and surrounding areas are home to some truly dynamic spots like the ever-evolving Bishop Arts District in the Oak Cliff neighborhood and the newest location for the intriguingly popular art exhibition-meets-amusement park, Meow Wolf's The Real Unreal, in Grapevine (a short drive from Dallas near the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport).

Denver, Colorado

Average nightly hotel rate: $164

From state-of-the-art breweries and world-class museums to top-notch sporting events and outdoor adventure, it’s pretty much impossible to be bored in Colorado’s capital city. Art enthusiasts need not miss the Denver Art Museum, which boasts over 70,000 works, while beer lovers can check out the Denver Beer Trail. Work up a sweat hiking Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre — or at the very least, catch a show here — or wander the Denver Botanic Gardens. Larimer Square is the beating heart of downtown Denver, with many shops and restaurants housed in historic buildings.

