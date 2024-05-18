The #1 Herb for Better Cholesterol Levels, Recommended by Dietitians

And ways to add it to your dishes!

Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Adding herbs and spices to your food is a wonderful way to elevate your sensory experience. Herbs not only contribute to the flavor, smell and appearance of your dishes but are also chock-full of antioxidants and fiber. Using herbs to replace saturated fat, such as butter, is a great strategy to help manage high cholesterol without sacrificing flavor.

High cholesterol, also known as hypercholesterolemia, affects roughly 86 million adults over the age of 20, and about 7% of U.S. children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 have high cholesterol. High cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Lifestyle interventions such as eating a nutritious diet, exercising, getting adequate sleep and quitting smoking are important to manage and reduce high cholesterol levels.

Read on to learn about our number one herb for cooking with high cholesterol and how to add it to your meal plan for extra nutrition, flavor and fun.

What is High Cholesterol?



Cholesterol, a type of fat (or lipid), is a waxy substance made by the liver and found in foods. Your body needs cholesterol to produce hormones, vitamin D and certain digestive juices. However, too much cholesterol in the blood for a long period of time can increase your risk for heart disease. High cholesterol levels can contribute to plaque, which can narrow the arteries, increasing your risk of atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis increases your risk of heart attack, stroke, and peripheral arterial disease and can reduce blood circulation.

There are two different types of cholesterol: low-density lipoprotein (LDL), also known as “bad cholesterol,” and high-density lipoprotein (HDL), known as “good cholesterol.” Higher HDL cholesterol levels can protect your heart, as HDL carries some LDL away from the heart and to the liver, where it is broken down and passed from the body.

The Best Herb for High Cholesterol

While there isn’t enough scientific research to suggest that one culinary herb can reduce cholesterol, we chose rosemary for people with high cholesterol for various reasons.

Rosemary, or Rosmarinus officianlis L., is rich in antioxidants, adheres to the Mediterranean diet (which is associated with reduced cholesterol levels), and pairs perfectly with extra virgin olive oil, an unsaturated fat rich in monounsaturated fat that can assist in raising HDL cholesterol and lowering LDL cholesterol.

Is Rich in Antioxidants

Jordan Hill, M.C.D, RD, CSSD, registered dietitian at Top Nutrition Coaching, says, “Rosemary is rich in antioxidants, which fight against inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, ultimately helping to prevent harmful oxidation of bad cholesterol, LDL.”

In an older and very small study, researchers examined the effect of rosemary leaf extract on blood glucose and cholesterol levels. Forty-eight participants were randomly assigned to take 2, 5 or 10 grams of rosemary leaf powder daily for four weeks. Blood samples were taken at the beginning and the end of the study, and they found that the participants who took the largest dose (10 g) had significantly lower LDL levels and higher levels of HDL. Researchers believe this could be due to rosemary’s antioxidative properties. It contains certain phytochemicals and phenolic compounds, including carnosol, carnosic acid, rosmanol, 7-methyl-epirosmanol, isopropanol, rosmadial and caffeic acid.

Although this research is promising, we can not say that using rosemary in cooking can lower cholesterol. More studies are needed to determine its effects, but using it in your food can certainly boost the nutrition, decrease the need for added fat, and add color and flavor.

Adheres to the Mediterranean Diet

Observational and randomized clinical control trials show that adhering to the Mediterranean diet has cardioprotective factors, including increasing HDL cholesterol. This eating style is rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, extra virgin olive oil, fatty fish, and limited in added sugars and saturated fat. It is also rich in herbs and spices, such as rosemary, oregano, basil, cinnamon, ginger and more. Using rosemary in your dishes helps increase the nutritional power and adds antioxidants, fiber and flavor.

Pairs Perfectly with Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil is a plant-based oil rich in polyphenols and monounsaturated fat. Monounsaturated fats have been shown to help increase HDL levels and lower LDL ones. Olive oil contains around 55 to 85% of oleic acid—a monounsaturated fat. Replacing butter, margarine, mayonnaise and dairy fat with olive oil may reduce the risk of heart disease in some people.

Kristy Del Coro, M.S., RDN, LDN, a culinary nutritionist and registered dietitian nutritionist, says, “Use rosemary to make rosemary-infused olive oil to increase your intake of monounsaturated fatty acids. Making rosemary oil is also a great way to use extra rosemary you may have on hand from another recipe instead of letting it go to waste.” Drizzle some on air-popped popcorn for a high-fiber, heart-healthy snack or add it to whole grain side dishes, roasted vegetables, salad dressings and more. Having an herb-infused olive oil is a great way to increase your intake of vegetables.

Hill recommends increasing some whole-food meal combinations that have omega-3 fatty acids and are rich in fiber while decreasing saturated fat to support healthy cholesterol levels. She suggests trying these rosemary-infused dishes:

Helps Reduce Your Saturated Fat Intake

If you have high cholesterol, it is important to watch your saturated fat intake from whole milk, butter, cream, fried foods, cured meats, and high-fat red meat. However, if you do choose to eat red meat from time to time, you can reduce your intake of saturated fat by choosing leaner cuts of beef and marinating your meat with herbs.

Herbs like rosemary contain no fat. With its earthy and woodsy flavor, rosemary has a powerful taste and pairs well with other herbs such as thyme, marjoram, and oregano. The more flavor you receive from herbs, the less fat you need in cooking. Not only does rosemary add flavor, but it tenderizes the animal proteins.

Sara Haas, RDN, LDN, a culinary nutritionist and registered dietitian nutritionist, adds, “When you use rosemary as part of the marinade, especially beef, you’ll get an added benefit. That’s because compounds in rosemary can prevent the formation of heterocyclic amines (carcinogenic compounds) that can form on meat when grilling. Researchers used rosemary extract, but using fresh or dried rosemary likely offers similar benefits."

Other Ways to Support High Cholesterol

What you eat is important for cholesterol management, but other factors are also important for reducing cholesterol and supporting healthy levels. Hill says, “Maintaining a healthy weight, implementing regular exercise, limiting alcohol, and avoiding smoking are ways to manage cholesterol.”

The Bottom Line

When it comes to managing cholesterol, incorporating plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains and herbs into your diet is essential. Rosemary, specifically, can help support healthy cholesterol due to its antioxidative properties, beautiful culinary pairing with extra virgin olive oil and versatility. Experiment with this robust herb and enjoy its flavor, color and aroma, which will surely elevate your dishes.

