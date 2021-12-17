Zoe Lister-Jones accuses Chris Noth of 'sexually inappropriate' behavior following sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth is being accused by actress Zoe Lister-Jones of "sexually inappropriate" behavior. It came on the heels of Noth being accused of sexual assault, in 2004 and 2015, by two different women. He denies the allegations. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Zoe Lister-Jones is calling Chris Noth "a sexual predator" following the news that two women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault. Noth denied the sexual assault allegations from 2004 and 2015.

The 39-year-old actress, who worked at the actor's NYC nightclub and later appeared in a 2005 episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent with him, shared an Instagram post claiming Noth exhibited "sexually inappropriate" behavior. She also alleged he was "drunk" on the set.

"Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big's death on And Just Like That...," Lister-Jones began, "and I said, honestly, I felt relieved. "He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn't separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator. My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest so was I. I hadn't thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried."

Zoe Lister-Jones worked at Chris Noth's NYC club — and later shared a scene with him on Law & Order: Criminal Intent. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

She said she worked at Noth's club — he co-owns the Cutting Room, which was located in Manhattan's Flatiron neighborhood in the '00s, closed and was later reopened in Midtown — in her twenties. "On the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter," whom Lister-Jones did not identify.

She said the same year she worked at the club, she guest-starred on Law & Order: Criminal Intent — and it was Noth's first episode back after Sex and the City ended.

"He was drunk on set," she wrote. "During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes. In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, 'You smell good.'"

She wrote, "I didn't say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It's so rare that [women] do."

Additionally, a tabloid article from 1995 has resurfaced claiming, citing court documents, that supermodel Beverly Johnson had been "battered" by Noth, whom she dated for five years in the early ’90s.

"The beauty claims in court papers that her jealous ex-boyfriend ... had beaten her, threatened to disfigure her and made threats against her in up to 25 calls a day," the article in the National Enquirer states.

No charges were filed against Noth, the Daily Beast reports.

The 67-year-old actor best known for playing Mr. Big on Sex and the City and its spin-off And Just Like That..., was accused Thursday of the sexual assaults. The women used the pseudonyms Lily and Zoe, respectively, in The Hollywood Reporter story.

Zoe claimed she was assaulted in Los Angeles in 2004. Noth did business at her company, got her name and started leaving flirty voicemails. She said it was "peak Sex and the City" era and she said and "he was like a god to us," so she and a friend met him at the pool of the apartment building he was staying in. He lured her to his apartment, she claimed, took off her clothes and raped her. She left with blood on her clothes and said she was treated at Cedars-Sinai, receiving stitches and rape counseling.

Lily claimed she was assaulted in 2015 during a "date" with the married Noth. She said they had drinks at a restaurant and went back to his apartment. She said she naively thought they would drink more and talk acting, which they had been doing all night. However, "the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me." She said he forced her to perform oral sex and then started "having sex with me."

Noth has denied the sexual assault allegations, telling Yahoo Entertainment in a statement on Thursday: "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

The timing is related to the SATC reboot, HBO Max's And Just Like That..., premiering on Dec. 9. His character, the businessman husband of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, had a pivotal plotline in the first episode with his iconic character being killed off. Much has been made of the character's death, on a Peloton bike, leading the brand to hire Noth for a new TV ad for the company. The ad, narrated by Ryan Reynolds, was pulled from airwaves on Thursday afternoon.