'And Just Like That…,' Ryan Reynolds and Peloton cranked out that Chris Noth ad: Here's how

Warning: This article contains major spoilers about And Just Like That... , the Sex and the City revival. If you haven't watched the first episode or just don't want to know what happens, please stop reading now.

Ryan Reynolds had already shown us, through his funny back and forth with frenemy Hugh Jackman, that he knew how to go viral. Then he and his company, Maximum Effort, did it again with that Peloton ad on Sunday, just three days after the exercise company's signature bike was pictured in, ah, not the best light on an episode of And Just Like That..., the new Sex and the City sequel series.

So how did they do it in, according to Reynolds, just 24 hours from start to finish? (Peloton has said it took 48 hours.)

"By pure luck, we’d been talking to Peloton about our Creative-as-a-Subscription product [launched with digital advertising company MNTN] in the week before this all happened," Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Monday. "I literally met Dara [Treseder, Head of Global Marketing and Communications at Peloton] for the first time on Dec. 1. She emailed us right after the episode aired and we all knew just what to do. We try to do these things in a way where everyone wins — Peloton, Chris and the show itself."

Chris, of course, is Chris Noth, whose character Mr. Big (aka John James Preston), died following a workout on a Peloton bike with one of his favorite instructors, Allegra. Earlier in the episode, Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie, Big's wife, had teased him about his affection for the woman, played by Jess King, who's an actual Peloton instructor.

The ad Reynolds and his team came up with depicts Noth and King toasting — with Reynolds's own Aviation Gin, no doubt — to "new beginnings."

King compliments Noth on looking great.

"Oh, I feel great," he tells her. "Shall we take another ride? Life's too short not to."

Then Reynolds's familiar voice breaks in: "And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels. He's alive."

It's pretty genius.

"Chris was in right away but it was a whirlwind," the Deadpool star explained. "For all of us. I certainly helped secure Chris but Maximum Effort has built itself on challenges like these so, while never ever easy, the secret is practice and not losing heart when challenges inevitably occur."

As of Monday morning, the ad had more than 1.2 million views and plenty of fans on Twitter.

Peloton had responded to their bike's inclusion in the HBO Max show the day after it premiered, acknowledging that it had not realized how its product would be featured.

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist who's a member of the exercise company's health and wellness advisory council, gave a statement to The Los Angeles Times: "I'm sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.

"More than 80 percent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications. And while 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable. The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS! It's always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely."

According to HBO Max per Deadline, the show was a hit, too. In its first 24 hours, the reunion of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt became the most viewed series premiere of an HBO or HBO Max series on the streamer.