    Zach Braff and Dax Shepard are basically twins — and we have proof

    Nick Schager
    Writer

    Zach Braff is best known for his work on NBC’s long-running sitcom Scrubs, as well as for his influential 2004 rom-com, Garden State. Dax Shepard, on the other hand, is a comedian whose most recognizable work came in movies like Zathura: A Space Adventure, Idiocracy, and CHiPS. They are, by all accounts, different people.

    OR ARE THEY?!

    If you’re wondering how such a fact could possibly be in dispute, look no further than this recent tweet by Alex, Inc. star Braff, which features an older photo of Braff and Shepard side by side (taken by Shepard’s wife, Kristen Bell), as well as the exact same image except modified via a face-swap app. This is irrefutable evidence — the original and altered pictures are virtually identical.


    Suffice it to say, this switched-at-birth revelation has elicited an immense response from social media users, who were alternately stunned and amused by the shocking snapshots.






    And while Braff’s post states that he loves the photos enough to covet a T-shirt featuring them, what did Shepard think?


    A Face/Off-style team-up film can’t be far away…

