Zach Braff and Dax Shepard are basically twins — and we have proof

Zach Braff is best known for his work on NBC’s long-running sitcom Scrubs, as well as for his influential 2004 rom-com, Garden State. Dax Shepard, on the other hand, is a comedian whose most recognizable work came in movies like Zathura: A Space Adventure, Idiocracy, and CHiPS. They are, by all accounts, different people.

OR ARE THEY?!

If you’re wondering how such a fact could possibly be in dispute, look no further than this recent tweet by Alex, Inc. star Braff, which features an older photo of Braff and Shepard side by side (taken by Shepard’s wife, Kristen Bell), as well as the exact same image except modified via a face-swap app. This is irrefutable evidence — the original and altered pictures are virtually identical.

Years ago @IMKristenBell took a FaceSwap picture of @daxshepard1 and I.

I’m gonna get this put on a T-shirt. pic.twitter.com/La4fcHx9ie — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) April 4, 2018





Suffice it to say, this switched-at-birth revelation has elicited an immense response from social media users, who were alternately stunned and amused by the shocking snapshots.

This is what nightmares are fueled by — Kyle Coates (@_kylecoates) April 5, 2018





Pre-FaceSwap, you both look normal. Post-FaceSwap, Zach side looks like a wax figure that was left in the sun. — facepalm (@dwadel) April 4, 2018





I would TOTALLY buy that shirt, plus a matching coffee mug — Courtney (@courtycourt) April 4, 2018

Crying so hard right now. From laughter or terror, idk. It's hard to tell. — Manda (@gubernator) April 4, 2018





I hope one of you two is plotting a huge bank heist so you can pin the blame on the other and get away with the perfect crime. Sorry to whoever is the inevitable jailbird. — Bitchy Nerd Girl (@bitchynerdgirl) April 4, 2018





This is freaking me out. — Madame Curious (@msanthropomorph) April 4, 2018





And while Braff’s post states that he loves the photos enough to covet a T-shirt featuring them, what did Shepard think?

Nope. — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) April 4, 2018





A Face/Off-style team-up film can’t be far away…

