Zac Efron shares shirtless photo from Thailand beach on 34th birthday: ‘Couldn’t be a happier moment in my life’

Zac Efron is feeling good — and looking good — at 34.

The Baywatch actor shared a shirtless swimsuit photo on Monday to help mark another birthday.

"It’s my bday again? I’m gettin old now," the High School Musical alum quipped. "Thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you. I am so lucky to be able to be on this amazingly fun ride with you all."

The photo showed him emerging from the water in a wet blue swimsuit, with his abs on full display, as well as a big smile. A dog took a dip behind him.

"This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome," referring to AppleTV+ film The Greatest Beer Run Ever. "Couldn’t be a happier moment in my life. Love you all so much."

Efron has largely been living away from Hollywood, selling his L.A. home earlier this year for $5.3 million. He purchased a 318-acre plot of land in New South Wales, Australia, between the Gold Coast and the Hemsworth-filled Byron Bay. (Efron had been dating Australian waitress Vanessa Valladares, but they have since split.)

Efron is working with Russell Crowe on the film based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by John "Chickie" Donohue and J.T. Molloy. The story follows Donohue, who leaves New York in 1967 to deliver beer to his childhood friends who are fighting in Vietnam. It's directed by Peter Farrelly.

Efron is also going to star in the upcoming remake of the 1987 film Three Men and a Baby.

While Jonah Hill recently made headlines after he asked followers not to comment on his body, positively or negatively, Efron has made no such official request. However, while he does like to showcase his body on social media, he has made it clear that the body he had for the 2017 Baywatch movie was not “a healthy or normal way” to live.

"That’s too big," he said in hindsight. "For guys, that’s unrealistic. I’m telling you, I got very big and buff for that movie. But I don’t want people to think that’s the best way to be. Be your size… I don’t want to glamorize this."

Last year, he said he had five percent body fat while working on the film — and wouldn't want to be under that pressure again.

"Take care of your heart, take care of your brain, you're good," he urged.

In 2019, he was seriously ill with a life-threatening bacterial infection while shooting his show Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea. Though he was able to bounce back.