Young Thug’s childhood friend says rapper never asked him to commit crimes
One of Young Thug’s childhood friends took the stand in the YSL trial on Monday and said the world-famous rapper never ordered him to commit a crime.
Prosecutors allege that Young Thug is a co-founder and leader of the criminal street gang Young Slime Life and accuse him of calling the shots when it comes to murders, robberies and shootings.
Walter Murphy, who was originally charged in the indictment, also known as DK, took a plea deal in exchange for his testimony.
When asked if Young Thug ever asked him to commit a crime during cross-examination, Murphy said “No.”
