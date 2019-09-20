WWE star Becky Lynch wants to use her 'platform for the greater good' at Global Citizen Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert may be the headlining act at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Sept. 28, but festivalgoers won’t want to miss “The Man” Becky Lynch.

Lynch, who over the past year has become arguably the most talked-about figure in professional wrestling, will serve as one of the celebrity hosts of the event along with Hugh Jackman, Forest Whitaker and Lynch’s fiancé, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

“I’m beyond excited,” Lynch tells Yahoo Entertainment. “It’s such a wonderful cause. When you’re out there and you have a voice and a network, you always want to go out and put something good into the world. Especially with us, we get so caught up in the rat race — work, work, work, what’s next? — that it’s hard to sometimes shift your focus to think about how you can use this platform for the greater good.”

It’s the first time in the festival’s history that WWE talent is taking part in the event. In many ways, Lynch perfectly represents one of Global Citizen’s missions — ending gender inequality around the world.

“WWE is such a global entity at this stage,” Lynch said. “We’re universal, everybody can relate to the stories that we tell. It’s a testament to what we’ve done. There’s absolutely nothing greater than Global Citizen and trying to end world poverty and try and create equality for everyone on the planet and end gender inequality. It’s incredible.”

The Irish-born star has been a central player in the ongoing “Women’s Evolution” within WWE. Alongside Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Natalya Neidhart, Lynch has helped usher in an entirely new equal era of professional wrestling.

“I’ve proven that it doesn’t necessarily matter where you’re from, what your history is or the role that you see yourself put into, you can break through that and past that,” Lynch said. “We never thought that women would be main-eventing WrestleMania, but we did and we did because people cared.”

Aside from a handful of moments, women’s wrestling had become an afterthought in WWE. It took a fan movement in 2015, inspired by a 30-second match between four female stars, to spur the company to change.

Four years later, Lynch and her peers have shattered several industry barriers and participated in a number of historic moments, including at WrestleMania where she became the first and only woman to hold both the Raw and Smackdown women’s championships.

Now, WWE’s marketing campaign for its upcoming video game features Lynch — also the first woman to appear on a WWE video game cover — symbolically crashing through a glass ceiling and interrupting a black-tie affair.

“Give us the opportunity — give everyone equal opportunity — and let’s see what happens there,” Lynch said. “I’m not asking for a free ride or anything like that. It’s about earning your spot and I think that people don’t need to be held down because of gender, race, where they come from. It’s all about proving your worth as a human and being allowed to be treated as such.”

Lynch wasn’t always the brash, outspoken character she has evolved into over the past year. After joining WWE’s main roster (wrestlers are assigned to either the Raw or Smackdown brands), Lynch was almost exclusively used as a “babyface,” or good guy.

A storyline shift in August of 2018 that saw Lynch finally turn “heel” allowed her to reach new heights. Despite being a previous champion and a well-respected performer, Lynch’s somewhat unexpected explosion had an underlying message to it.

“I think [the best part of the past year has been] really seeing how invested people get into this and how it has changed people’s perceptions of what you can do as a woman or anybody really — saying enough is enough,” Lynch said.