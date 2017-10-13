Winnie the Pooh collection is the world's largest, fills 4 rooms in 2 houses

It’s pretty fair to say that Deb Hoffman, of Waukesha, Wis., is obsessed with Winnie the Pooh.

Hoffman loves Pooh so much that her collection of memorabilia fills four rooms in two houses. At 14,278 items, it’s even landed her in Guinness World Records for the largest collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia.

Hoffman says she always loved Winnie the Pooh as a kid, and remembers getting her first Pooh doll from her father. She still has that well-loved Pooh, although these days he has lots of company among the other plush toys in her collection.

As she got older, Hoffman says, she grew away from Pooh, but grew into collecting as a hobby. She says she believes she has the “collector’s gene,” and over the years, she’s proven that true by collecting everything from Snoopy memorabilia to phones.

It was actually her love of novelty phones that got Hoffman back into Pooh. She says she came across a Winnie the Pooh phone in a specialty phone store years ago and decided she had to have it. From that moment on, she was back into Pooh, and her collection grew quickly.

These days, Hoffman says she tries to put some Pooh in her life at any opportunity. She regularly wears clothing and accessories featuring Winnie the Pooh, and has over 500 Winnie the Pooh T-shirts and sweatshirts.

She and her husband own a second home that they use for their software business, and because they’re not using the bedrooms, she has even expanded her collection into those rooms. That lets her both live and work with her collection, which she says is handy for those challenging days when she needs a “Pooh break.”

With such a large stash, you might think Hoffman is getting near the end of her hunt for every Pooh item on the planet, but she says her days of collecting Pooh memorabilia are far from over. She says she intends to keep finding space to keep her collection going.

“Until I have that very last one,” she vows, “I’m going to find a place to put it.”

