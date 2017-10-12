Police investigations, rehab, and new accusers: The latest in the Harvey Weinstein saga

Harvey Weinstein is pushing pause on his life as he reportedly seeks treatment for sex addiction, but the scandal surrounding him continues to blow up.
On Wednesday, the disgraced movie mogul — who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women spanning several decades — flew by private plane to Arizona, according to TMZ. The website reports that he’s getting treatment in the Scottsdale area. It capped off another another eventful day for the former honcho of the Weinstein Co. Earlier, he had a dispute with his daughter Remy at her L.A. home, which drew the LAPD. He gave photographers the finger outside his attorney’s office. He also spoke out to the press via a statement to Page Six (in which he described himself as “profoundly devastated. I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else”), as well as a TMZ videographer (he said he’s “not doing OK” but was “hoping for a “second chance,” adding, “We all make mistakes.”
New police investigations
The news hasn’t stopped, however. On the heels of the Manhattan D.A. urging more Weinstein victims to come forward, the NYPD has launched a criminal investigation into the movie exec stemming from an assault allegation in 2004. No details were given, but the New Yorker investigative piece that came out on Wednesday — the same day Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie told the New York Times they were victims of Weinstein’s harassment — Lucia Stoller, who now goes by Lucia Evans, told the magazine that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex in 2004. (A spokesperson for Weinstein issued a strong denial to the magazine, saying, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”)
Shortly after that, the Guardian newspaper reported that there is also an investigation into Weinstein for alleged sexual offenses in the U.K. A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police told Reuters: “The Metropolitan Police Service was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police on Wednesday, 11 October. The allegation will be assessed by officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.” The spokesman said police won’t identify the person involved.
New accusers coming forward
On Thursday, Kate Beckinsale came forward claiming Weinstein acted inappropriately with her when she was a teenager. It follows the same story as many of the other women: She says she had a meeting with him in a hotel, he greeted her in a bathrobe, and — despite her being 17 — he offered her alcohol. She said she left the meeting “unscathed.” Oddly, “A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting,” she recalled. “I realized he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not.” Meanwhile, Bond girl Léa Seydoux also shared her story publicly for first time of having to fight off advances of the Hollywood producer in Paris hotel room. “We were talking on the sofa when he suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me,” she told the Guardian. “I had to defend myself. He’s big and fat, so I had to be forceful to resist him. He tried more than once. I pushed him physically. I think he respected me because I resisted him.”
Rose McGowan (briefly) silenced on social media
The actress, who has said that Weinstein sexually harassed her 20 years ago (the New York Times‘ original story noted she reached a $100,00 settlement with the studio exec), has been using social media to speak out again him, his brother (and Weinstein Co. exec) Bob Weinstein, Ben Affleck, and others. One of her tweets, which included a private phone number, led to Twitter suspending her account for 12 hours. However, by Thursday she was back in business after said tweet was deleted. Of the suspension, McGowan wrote, “THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK.”
The latest on Mrs. Weinstein
Georgina Chapman, Weinstein’s second wife and the Marchesa designer, who announced days ago that she was leaving him, has reportedly reached out to Huma Abedin, the soon-to-be ex-wife of convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner, according to Page Six. Meanwhile, Weinstein told the New York Post‘s gossip column that in addition to being “profoundly devastated” over the scandal and losing his wife, “I fully support her decision. I didn’t stand in Georgina’s way when we discussed a separation, I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I know she has to do what is best for the children, for herself and her business, she employs 130 people. I don’t want her or my children to be hurt any more than they already have. I truly love Georgina, and I hope one day we can reconcile, although right now I don’t know if that could possibly happen.”
The Ben Affleck factor
Affleck, who said he had no idea his good pal Weinstein had been acting inappropriately, has been dragged into the scandal. On Thursday, Hilarie Burton reminded everyone that the actor had groped her years ago on TRL, which he apologized for. But that opened the floodgates. An old interview he did, in which he got handsy with a Canadian reporter, started circulating, but she came to his defense, saying it was out of context. However, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, who is the wife of comedian John Mulaney, made a new claim that Affleck groped her at a Hollywood party in 2014, saying she was seeking an apology as well.
Jason Momoa backlash
Someone not attached to Weinstein is now being dragged on the internet as well. Aquaman star Jason Momoa started trending on Twitter Thursday when an old clip of him making a really bad joke about rape, while sitting on a panel with his then-Game of Thrones co-stars, was recirculated.
tw: rape
a horrific clip of jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he "got to rape beautiful women." men are trash. pic.twitter.com/K2RBmsWEt6
— elizabeth (@peeanofreek) October 12, 2017
Something else being recirculated today is an old clip of Paltrow, one of Weinstein’s many accusers, from 1998 in an interview with David Letterman on the Late Show. During the bit, she called Weinstein a “coercer.”
Sharing stories of similar misconduct
The bright spot in all this is how the Weinstein scandal has encouraged so many women — and men — to speak out about harassment they’ve endured. James Van Der Beek, of Dawson’s Creek fame, revealed that he had his “ass grabbed by older, powerful men.” Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood made a 15-minute video explaining why she cannot name the “powerful, entitled, rich, narcissistic white men” who raped her. Jamie Lee Curtis called Weinstein a “brutish thug” in a personal essay which shared her own sexual harassment story.
And we suspect these types of stories will keep coming.
