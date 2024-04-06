Why ‘The Rock’ isn’t endorsing Joe Biden in 2024

WASHINGTON – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson endorsed President Joe Biden during the 2020 election, but the pro-wrestler turned movie star isn’t planning to weigh in on the 2024 race.

“Am I going to do that again, this year? That answer's no,” Johnson said about his plans to publicly back Biden during an interview with Fox & Friends. “Not that I'm afraid of it at all, but it's just I realize that with this level of influence, I keep my politics to myself.”

Johnson said that believed endorsing Biden in the 2020 election was the best decision at the time. But shortly after, he realized sharing his political opinions only further flamed partisan division in the country.

"I wouldn't do that because my goal is to bring our country together,” he said. "So in the spirit of that, there's going to be no endorsement."

Johnson added that he believes the American people will make the right decision in the 2024 election.

“I trust that whoever they vote for, that's going to be my president. That's who I’m going to support," he said.

As for rumors that he's planning a presidential run, Johnson didn't rule it out completely.

“As of now, no,” he said when directly asked about the possibility. “That's not my intention. I'm not a politician. I'm not in politics.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ‘The Rock’ isn’t endorsing Joe Biden for president. Here's why.