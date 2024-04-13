Who's hosting 'SNL' tonight? Cast, musical guest, where to watch April 13 episode

The 17th episode of the 49th season of "Saturday Night Live" will air on April 13 and its host is a 2024 Academy Award nominee, who delivered a colorful, epic Oscar night performance of his most recent film's famous song.

Actor Ryan Gosling is slated to host "SNL" on Saturday, NBC announced Tuesday in a short promo video.

The "Barbie" star's appearance marks his third hosting gig for the Emmy-winning late-night show.

"I haven't felt this excited since I saved jazz," Gosling said in the promo, a throwback to when he appeared in the show's opening monologue in October 2017 speaking about the 2016 film, "La La Land." Gosling stared alongside Emma Stone in the musical movie.

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling attends "The Fall Guy" premiere at the Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas as part of the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival.

Last month, the actor and singer drew praise when he performed the nominated “Barbie” tune, “I’m Just Ken,” live during the Oscars. The song was one of two "Barbie" tracks nominated for best original song at the Academy Awards, with the other being Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?"

The long-time network comedy show's host last week was comedian and "SNL" alum Kristen Wiig, who entertained viewers alongside the musical guest, English singer and songwriter Raye.

(No, Gosling is not this week's musical guest for the show too.)

Here's what to know about this week's show, including information about the cast and where and how to watch it:

Where to watch 'SNL' on April 13

The April 13 "SNL" episode will be available to watch live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

Viewers can also stream it on Peacock.

Who is hosting 'SNL' on April 13?

Ryan Gosling is slated to host the show.

In addition to his role as Ken in "Barbie", Gosling stars alongside actresses Emily Blunt and Hannah Waddingham in the upcoming action film, "The Fall Guy" in theaters early next month.

Who is the April 13 'SNL' musical guest?

The musical guest is country star 2024 ACM Award nominee Chris Stapleton.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning "Tennessee Whiskey" singer will also make his third appearance on the show.

The Kentucky native's last "SNL" appearance in January 2018 featured a performance of "Midnight Train to Memphis" with a surprise guest collaboration with Sturgill Simpson.

'SNL' cast

Cast member for "Saturday Night Live" include:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernández

Punkie Johnson

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Molly Kearney

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Chloe Troast

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL' tonight: Host, cast, musical guest, how to watch and stream