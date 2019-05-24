Which of Paris Hilton's famous old friends is in her new video?

Paris Hilton has made no secret of the fact that “Best Friend’s A**,” her new song with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike released earlier this month, was at least partly inspired by someone fans first spotted by her side back in the early 2000s. Someone who was also an early star of reality TV and propelled that fame into a cosmetics empire.

It’s her longtime friend Kim Kardashian, of course.

Hilton even recruited the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member, who’s gone from working as Hilton’s assistant back in the day to one of the wealthiest celebs in the country, to co-star in the video for the addictive track.

As always, Hilton is juggling more than just the single on the career front. She continues to work her lucrative DJ gigs and create a successful line of perfumes and other items, many of which are among her very favorite beauty products.

Because whatever the year, Paris is still Paris.

