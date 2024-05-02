WCPO anchors Evan Millward, Jasmine Styles to leave station

WCPO anchors Jasmine Styles and Evan Millward will leave the station at the end of this month.

Two Cincinnati TV anchors are moving on.

Channel 9 (WCPO-TV) anchors Evan Millward and Jasmine Styles are departing from the station at the end of May, they both announced via social media Thursday.

"After 10 years, it’s time for me to step away from (WCPO) at the end of May," Millward wrote in an Instagram post. "Sometimes you have to seize an opportunity when it’s presented. Simply, the (changes) there came at the right time for me to make a change of my own. My choice to walk away."

Millward, an Ohio University alum, joined WCPO in 2014.

"What’s next? Some rest, unplugging, and reflection," he added. "Here’s to kickstarting (summer)! Much love to each of you!"

Styles, a Florida State University grad who joined the station in January 2022, told The Enquirer that May 24 is her last day on the air.

"After more than a decade of living out my dreams — it’s time for a break. When an opportunity came to walk away, I couldn’t say no," she posed to Instagram. "I’m hype to spend more time with my fiancé and plan our wedding! I’m grateful for my time in Cincy and I’ll still be around! What’s next? Who knows? Because at the end of the day, the day gotta end."

Funemployment (n)

The condition of a person who takes advantage of being out of a job to have the time of their life.



When an opportunity comes to walk away, I can’t say no. Y’all know I’m good for a sabbatical. I’m hype to spend more time with my fiancé and plan our wedding! pic.twitter.com/KErNRg44Qf — Jasmine Styles (@_newsbae) May 2, 2024

Millward and Styles mark the second and third WCPO anchors to announce their departures this week. Kristen Swilley, who has anchored and reported at the station for nine years, announced on social media Sunday that she will leave in two weeks.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati anchors Evan Millward, Jasmine Styles leaving WCPO