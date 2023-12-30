Cincinnati TV anchor hellos and goodbyes of 2023

A lot happened in the world of Cincinnati TV news this year.

Veteran anchors retired, reporters left their stations, and new faces appeared on Cincinnatians' TV screens.

Here's a look at the broadcasters who came and went in 2023, plus other major events.

WLWT sports director George Vogel retired in March.

After almost 42 years covering sports in Greater Cincinnati, News 5 (WLWT-TV) sports director George Vogel retired in March. His final broadcast was Mach 31.

News 5 anchor and reporter Courtis Fuller returned to air this year after an extended medical leave.

Broadcasters who joined, returned or were promoted at Cincinnati TV stations

Tiffany Wilson became a weekend anchor at News 5.

Charlie Clifford joined News 5 as a sports reporter and anchor.

Longtime News 5 anchor Courtis Fuller returned to air after an extended medical leave.

Meteorologist Cameron Hardin joined the First Warning Weather team and “Good Morning Tri-State Weekend" on WCPO 9 (WCPO-TV).

Raven Richard joined “Good Morning Tri-State" weekday mornings on WCPO.

Kristen Skovira started as co-anchor on “Good Morning Tri-State” on WCPO.

TV reporters who left in 2023

Former WCPO 9 anchor Julie O'Neill sued the station in 2023 for age discrimination.

Former TV news anchor Julie O'Neill sued WCPO and E.W. Scripps Co. in July for age discrimination. The 55-year-old claimed she was terminated by the station in 2022 due to her age.

O'Neill is seeking an amount to be determined at trial, which could include back pay, money awarded for lost compensation, liquidated damages, compensatory and punitive damages, prejudgment interest and attorney’s fees.

Jerry Springer, well known in Cincinnati for his News 5 broadcast, died in April.

Jerry Springer, former Cincinnati mayor and News 5 anchor and political commentator, died in April. He was known for his signature sign-off line: "Take care of yourself and each other."

Friends, family and hundreds of others gathered at Cincinnati's Memorial Hall in June to celebrate Springer's life.

Former WLWT reporter Megan Mitchell announces 2024 return

Megan Mitchell, a former News 5 anchor and reporter and TikTok star, announced she is returning to the station in January. Mitchell, who left Cincinnati in January 2023 for a broadcast job in Dallas, will work as a weekday anchor and reporter.

