Watch video of Gisele Bundchen after her car gets pulled over by a cop in Surfside

Supermodels have off days, too.

Gisele Bundchen was driving her gray Mercedes G Wagon in Surfside, Florida, Wednesday and got pulled over, TMZ reports.

Shaky cellphone footage, possibly taken by a paparazzo tailing her, shows part of the incident. Bundchen, wearing a white cap, is in the driver’s seat as an officer approaches and hands her what looks like a ticket.

The clip shows Bundchen wiping at her eyes, but it’s unclear if she was crying, as TMZ reported, because her face was turned away from the camera.

There is a host of reasons why a cop flagged her down, including speeding, obvio.

According to the Surfside Police Department, there is a tower crane going up in the area, on 91st and Collins Avenue, causing a double lane closure and possible delays.

“Please plan accordingly,” the agency advised residents on X.

Bundchen owns two homes in the beachside community — an $11.5 million five bedroom mansion, as well as a $1.25M three bedroom “cottage.”

The 43-year-old mom of two is just across the way from her ex, NFL icon Tom Brady, a resident of Indian Creek Village, aka Billionaire Bunker.