The NFL is getting a makeover, Pixar-style: How to watch ‘Toy Story Funday Football’ this weekend

This weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons are headed across the pond for the NFL International Series. The trip to London’s Wembley Stadium won’t be anything new for the NFL, but the Jaguars and Falcons also plan to go somewhere they’ve never been before: To infinity and beyond! ESPN, Disney and the NFL are working together to bring football (and Toy Story) fans a first-of-its-kind experience: a fully animated version of this Sunday’s Falcons vs. Jaguars match that will stream live in real time from Andy’s room inside the Toy Story universe.

Toy Story Funday Football will be the very first game in league history to be played in the setting of a Disney movie for an alternate broadcast. While the setting may seem a bit random, Pixar’s 1995 film was the first movie to be completely computer-animated, so it’s fitting for the innovative new game format to debut inside Andy’s room.

“Andy’s room is almost an agnostic environment where Andy could do whatever — he could set up a race track or a football field or a battlefield or a spaceship or whatever because it’s Andy’s imagination,” Pixar Animation Studios franchise creative director Jay Ward said. “In a way Andy’s room is sort of all of our minds when we go back and imagine scenarios as a kid again.”

Ready to watch Toy Story put the Fun in Toy Story Funday Football? Here’s how to watch the historic football game this Sunday.

How to watch Toy Story Funday Football:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT

Game: Jaguars vs. Falcons

Streaming: ESPN+, Disney+, NFL+

What is the Toy Story Funday Football game?

The NFL is going to have an alternate broadcast option for this Sunday's NFL International Series game. Instead of watching the game live from Wembley Stadium, you can follow all the action on the football field, in an animated format, from a familiar childhood bedroom inside the Toy Story universe.

That’s right, the entire Jaguars vs. Falcons game will be animated in real time with the help of motion capture cameras: “Each Falcon and Jaguar player will have animated representation on a traditional looking field, catered to the Toy Story setting,” according to an ESPN news release. “Fans will view every run, pass, score and all football-related action through state-of-the-art tracking technology.”

The alternate broadcast will also feature instructional segments to break the game down for younger (or just brand-new) football fans, a halftime show from Toy Story 4 stuntman Duke Caboom and some familiar faces cheering on the sidelines.

When is the Toy Story Funday Football game?

The Toy Story alternate broadcast of the Falcons vs. Jaguars in London game will stream live on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT.

How to watch Toy Story Funday Football: Jaguars vs. Falcons

The major Disney X NFL crossover event will be available to stream live on Disney+, ESPN+ and NFL+.

How to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons game in London

Want to tune into Sunday’s game in Wembley stadium — as opposed to from Andy’s room? The live-action game will stream on ESPN+ as well.

