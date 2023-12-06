Where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'? How to stream your favorite 'Peanuts' holiday specials.

As Charlie Brown once said: “I won't let commercialism ruin MY Christmas!”

This December, if you're searching for your favorite Peanuts Christmas special to pop on while you deck the halls, you may be disappointed to discover that A Charlie Brown Christmas is now exclusively available on Apple TV, behind a paywall — sorry, Charlie ...

Back in 2020, Apple secured the exclusive streaming rights to the Peanuts cartoons after years of the Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas tradition TV specials being available across multiple broadcast networks — usually ABC and CBS. The bright side of having to subscribe to Apple TV+ to watch the Peanuts is that you can catch all your favorite Charlie Brown holiday shows, including A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! in one place. Plus, Apple has promised to make the Charlie Brown Christmas special free for anyone to stream for one weekend this month.

So if you’re looking to watch Charlie Brown pick out a little sapling tree for the gang's Christmas play before you gather to decorate your own tree with your family, you’ll need to have access to Apple TV+.

What channel is A Charlie Brown Christmas on this year?

After years of the Peanuts’ Christmas, Thanksgiving and Halloween TV specials airing on the likes of ABC, CBS and PBS every holiday season, all the Charlie Brown specials are now only available through Apple TV+. Luckily, the service offers a free trial, so you don’t technically need to shell out any money to see Linus explain the true meaning of Christmas this year …

How to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas

(Apple TV) Apple TV Stream 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' Apple TV+ is the official streaming home for all the Peanuts holiday specials, including It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas. In addition to those nostalgic holiday episodes, you can catch award-winning shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show and Lessons in Chemistry, plus great original movies. An Apple TV+ subscription will cost you $9.99/month, BUT the platform still offers a 7-day free trial available to new subscribers, OR, if you've bought an eligible Apple device recently (say, as an early Christmas gift ... ) you can get up to three months of the streaming service totally free. $0 for 7 days at Apple

When will A Charlie Brown Christmas be free this year?

In the name of Christmas (and in an effort to not be total Grinch!) Apple TV+ has also announced that the Charlie Brown Christmas special will be available free for all — not just Apple TV+ subscribers — to watch on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17.

