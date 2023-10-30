Where's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown? How to watch your favorite Peanuts holiday specials.

This Halloween, are you planning on trick-or-treating (and ideally getting candy instead of rocks) or waiting in the pumpkin patch for the Great Pumpkin? Or do you just want to revisit all those nostalgic memories with Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang? Nowadays, you can find all the classic Peanuts TV specials in one place — unfortunately that place is behind a paywall …

You can watch all your favorite Charlie Brown holiday shows, including It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas on Apple TV+. Back in 2020, the streamer secured the exclusive streaming rights to the Peanuts after years of the Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas tradition TV specials being available across multiple broadcast networks — usually ABC and CBS. So if you’re looking to watch Snoopy and the gang go trick-or-treating before you head out for candy yourself, you’ll need to have access to Apple TV+.

Apple TV $0 for 7 days at Apple

What channel is It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! on this year?

After years of the Peanuts’ Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas TV specials airing on the likes of ABC, CBS and PBS every holiday season, all the Charlie Brown specials are now only available through Apple TV+. Luckily, the service offers a free trial, so you don’t technically need to shell out any money to see Linus shiver his way through a pumpkin patch on All Hallows Eve this year …

How to watch It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!

(Apple TV) Stream 'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!' Apple TV Apple TV+ is the official streaming home for all the Peanuts holiday specials, including It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas. Apple TV+ has a 7-day free trial available to new subscribers, OR, if you've bought an eligible Apple device recently (say, as an early Christmas gift ... ) you can get up to three months of the streaming service totally free.