Virginia International PANFest hits VB Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia International PANFest hits Virginia Beach this weekend.

On Saturday, there will be a steel drum competition presented by the Virginia Arts Festival.

Groups from several states including Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York will be competing. Old Dominion University’s (ODU) Monarch Steel Band as well as local elementary schools will also take part in the competition.

The Virginia International PANFest aims to create unity and awareness among steel bands from various backgrounds across the country.

For more information about the PANFest click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.