Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle in new wedding photos

Vin Diesel, pictured with Meadow Walker (right) and his own child (center) in 2019, walked Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation)

Vin Diesel was more than a wedding guest at Meadow Walker's nuptials to Louis Thornton-Allan earlier this month. As a photo shared by the bride shows, she was walked down the aisle by her late father Paul Walker's The Fast and the Furious co-star and friend.

Sharing photos from her beach ceremony in the Dominican Republic, the 22-year-old newlywed included a shot of Diesel, wearing a pale blue suit and sunglasses, proudly escorting her down the aisle. As previously reported by Vogue, Walker wore a custom Givenchy Haute Couture gown on her wedding day.

It was a fitting role for the action star, who is Walker's godfather and has remained close to her since her father's 2013 death. The actor, who also starred in films like Joy Ride and She's All That in addition to his lead role in the Fast & Furious franchise, was 40 when he died in a single-vehicle collision.

Diesel, 54, wasn't the only wedding guest repping Fast & Furious. Actress Jordana Brewster, Walker's onscreen love interest, shared photos from the wedding day, which show Diesel's children also in attendance. Diesel shares three children with longtime partner Paloma Jimenéz, though it's unclear if she is the same "aunt Paloma" Walker credits with helping her plan her wedding.

Fellow Fast & Furious fixture Ludacris was among those sharing their love for Diesel's fatherly gesture.

"Vin walking you made me legit tear up and I'm a damn guy," read one comment.

"Vin walking you down was so heartwarming. Paul is shining down," another fan wrote.

"Vin Diesel is so sweet for doing that," another commenter posted.