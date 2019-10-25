Video shows Nick Jonas swatting away a fan who groped him during Jonas Brothers concert

Nick Jonas just had a memorable encounter with a Jonas Brothers fan that he’d like to forget.

It happened during Monday’s Jonas Brothers concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. As the trio performed “Only Human,” a fan grabbed Nick’s leg repeatedly, even after security guards twice intervened and swatted her hand away.

A Jonas Brothers fan account posted footage from the incident, along with a warning: “NEVER do this to Nick! ( or other singer) It's very disrespectful.”

The clip shows someone moving a hand up Nick’s leg and aggressively touching his backside. The person only stops after getting an annoyed look from the singer himself.

Jonas did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

However, his fans had plenty of their own to say about the situation. On the Instagram post, they called the encounter “disrespectful” and “disturbing.”

“Can’t believe some people,” one commenter wrote.

Someone else added, “That is absolutely unacceptable! That’s terrible that people don’t have respect or common decency around other human beings! Imagine if that was a woman and a guy did that to her?! There would be an uproar!”

“If humans in general just exemplify respect, common decency and genuine consideration for other’s personal space and boundaries,” a Nick supporter wrote, “maybe the world would not be fighting over the bs we are fighting over.”

Nick himself seems to be OK. The guys completed their set that night following the incident, which happened only a few songs into their gig. Nick also had dinner with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, out in the city the same night.

Nick and his brothers Kevin and Joe are expected to take their Happiness Begins Tour to Monterrey, Mexico, on Monday.

