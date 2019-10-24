Jason Segel photobombs couple's engagement shoot

Jason Segel just gave one Virginia couple the kind of story that Ted Mosby, from Segel’s former show How I Met Your Mother, would tell his kids.

It happened on Saturday when Megan Monaco and her fiancé Joey Fetrow, of Norfolk, Virginia, were posing for their engagement photos during a visit to Philadelphia. Photographer Eric Talerico, of Twisted Oaks Studio, was snapping photos of the couple on the grounds of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, when they spotted the actor walking nearby. Segel is in the city filming the TV drama Dispatches from Elsewhere.

Both Monaco and Fetrow recognized the actor immediately. His 2008 movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall is one of Monaco’s favorites.

“We had kind of caught his attention, because he saw that we were looking at him, and he looked over at us,” Monaco tells Yahoo Entertainment. “I waved and said, ‘I thought that was you.’”

Monaco says it was Segel’s idea to take a photo together.

“He walked up and said, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing. I’ll hop in on a picture,’” Monaco explains. “And he just kind of got right in the middle of us and did that face, which is so funny, and the photographer thankfully got that one shot. It was a very brief interaction. He congratulated us and that was it. It was very cool.”

Since running into Segel, the couple has fielded media requests from Today, CNN and, of course, Yahoo.

“it’s been a wild couple of days,” Monaco says. “It’s been very fun.”

Besides the memories, the two have the photo as a memento to keep in the home where Fetrow is stationed in the U.S. Navy.

“It’s definitely something that I think we’ll have in our house in a frame,” Monaco says. “We’re already talking about what picture we want as our ‘Save the Date’ [card] so I can’t say for sure if that’s what it will be, but it’s a topic of conversation.”

Segel is one of several celebrities who’ve surprised fans in the middle of photo shoots in the last few years. Dave Chappelle, Tom Hanks and Bill Murray have done the same.

