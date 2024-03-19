Variety Announces Additional Speakers and Programming for Entertainment Marketing Summit

Variety has added more participants to its Entertainment Marketing Summit, including Sue Kroll, head of global marketing at Amazon MGM Studios; Jana Arbanas, vice chair and U.S. telecom, media and entertainment sector leader at Deloitte LLP; Molly Sims, founder of YSE Beauty, actress, podcast host, producer and philanthropist; and Tammy Henault, CMO of the National Basketball Association.

The summit will take place April 24 in Los Angeles.

Kroll will participate in a fireside conversation with Cynthia Littleton, co-editor-in-chief of Variety, about her vision for campaign strategy, having led marketing efforts on such films as “Air,” “Saltburn” and the Academy Award-winning film “American Fiction.” She has also spearheaded marketing for hit series including “Expats,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Jana Arbanas, vice chair and U.S. telecom, media and entertainment sector leader at Deloitte LLP, will detail the latest trends and insights from Deloitte’s 18th Annual Digital Media Trends study. She will be interviewed by Andrew Wallenstein, president and chief media analyst of Variety Intelligence Platform.

Sims joins the panel discussion “Brand Entrepreneurs Break Through,” also featuring Rachel Lindsay, host of The Ringer’s “Higher Learning With Van Lathan”; Spotify’s “Morally Corrupt” Podcast; Jemele Hill, host and creator of “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” and founder of The Unbothered Network; Patti Stanger, entrepreneur and host of “Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker”; Shannon Mattingly, head of strategic media partnerships at Instagram; and Gigi Guerra, creative collaborations and influencer marketing at Target.

Henault joins the panel discussion “Live Events in the Marketing Zeitgeist,” moderated by Jay Tucker, executive director of the Center for Media, Entertainment & Sports at UCLA Anderson School of Management. The panel will feature Tyler Bahl, SVP and head of Activision Publishing Marketing;

Katherine Kai-Ling Frederick, CMO of the Los Angeles Rams; and Russell Wager, VP of marketing at Kia America.

In other new highlights, Dennis Ortiz, principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP, is set to moderate the panel discussion “The Digital Visionaries – All Platform Marketing,” featuring recently added panelists Briana McElroy, head of worldwide digital marketing at Lionsgate; and Paul Suchman, CMO of Audacy.

“Variety is once again proud to bring together the best leaders in entertainment marketing,” said Dea Lawrence, chief operating and marketing officer of Variety. “We are experts at convening our community through meaningful conversations including how to succeed in a post-strike, post peak TV world.”

Additional new speakers include Roxy Young, CMO of Reddit; Mainak Mazumdar, chief advertising research and analytics officer of Fox Corporation; Karen Kovacs President, client partnerships and national office at NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships; Marybeth Strobel, EVP of advertising at Warner Bros. Discovery; and Becca Vodnoy, SVP of Disney Advertising Sales.

“It’s an exciting time for media and entertainment – and Variety’s Entertainment Marketing Summit promises to be the center of many robust discussions about where the future is headed,” said Dennis Ortiz, principal and advertising, publishing, social media and platforms sector leader at Deloitte Consulting LLP. “The industry as we know it is rapidly changing, with the advent of generative AI, social platforms that are uprooting audience engagement, the growth of the creator economy and more. Deloitte has been keeping a pulse on the evolution of the industry, and we look forward to bringing our insights to the conversation.”

Deloitte is the presenting partner of the event. Samsung Ads, Amazon Ads and Amazon Studios are official partners of the event. Audacy and AMC Networks are supporting partners.

