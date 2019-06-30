Vanderpump Rules ' Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Are Married

Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright tied the knot with boyfriend Jax Taylor on Saturday, June 29. According to People, the two got married in a gorgeous fairy tale-themed ceremony at Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, near Lexington. (Kentucky being, of course, the state Cartwright is famously from.)

Among the 240 guests at the wedding, reports People, were friends, family—and, of course, cast members of Vanderpump Rules as well as other Bravo shows, like Shep Rose from Southern Charm and Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee from Summer House.

The ceremony took place outdoors in the courtyard of the castle under a bright blue sky, with flowers in shades of white and off-white decorating the area. Taylor sweetly left a place for his late father in the front row of the guests' seats. "My dad, always early. 💟😇" he captioned the Instagram.

*NSYNC's Lance Bass officiated (he's also Taylor's business partner) in place of Lisa Vanderpump, who was unable to due to her mother's sudden passing—but managed to show up for the wedding and surprise the newlyweds on their big day, according to People. Cartwright's dad also gave a blessing and prayed during the ceremony.

“I wanted to make sure that even though we weren’t having a pastor officiate the wedding that my religion was still very much involved, and Jax’s as well,” the bride told People.

According to E!, Cartwright wore a custom Netta BenShabu dress she purchased at L.A.'s Kinsley James Bridal (you can see the gown here), which transformed not into only a reception dress, but a third look during the evening as well. Hairstylist Bradley Leake gave Cartwright's hair waves, and the bride opted for a natural makeup look by her MUA Jared Lipscomb. Taylor, for his part, wore an elegant Jack Taylor tux, the outlet reports.

People also has details on the wedding party: Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Lala Kent served as bridesmaids and Katie Maloney-Schwartz as matron of honor—all wearing blue Wtoo by Waters dresses (they also all received Victoria's Secret goodie bags). Taylor had 13 groomsmen, with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as best men (they all received Givenchy sunglasses by Trendsavvy).

After the reception, according to People, everyone roamed the grounds of the castle for a bit, where a pool was lit with floating castles. Canapés included crab cakes and Kentucky hot browns (a local speciality), and signature cocktails—a tequila-based drink and a bourbon-and-blueberry one—served as aperitifs. After that intermission came dinner in the greenhouse, decked out in sunflowers, and then a dance party in the ballroom with late-night snacks from Hooters (where Cartwright was working when she met Taylor in Vegas).

The two got engaged last year at Neptune's Net in Malibu. Although the moment seemed perhaps less-than-spontaneous—and came after some rocky times—there's no doubt both halves of the duo were excited. The designer of Cartwright's engagement ring, Kyle Chan, also made the wedding bands the two exchanged on Saturday.

"I’m so excited for us to have a good season for once. This season is a lot of me and Jax being happy and our friends slowly getting on board with that. He had to prove to everybody that he really has changed." Cartwright told Glamour in December.

Before this weekend's wedding, Cartwright also opened up about the upcoming event with People: “It feels amazing,” she told the publication. "We’re stronger and happier than we’ve ever been. We’ve been through a lot, but we came out on the other side. I feel like we’ve just gotten stronger and stronger.”

Taylor also chimed in, telling People: "We know we love each other. We know we want to be together. We’re just really excited. Just really happy with where we are right now," he said.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

